Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF: Scouting Report

Orlando City will take on its intra-state rival, Inter Miami CF, Saturday under the lights of Exploria Stadium at 8 p.m. in what will be the Lions’ second-straight home MLS match. Miami currently sits ninth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 6-7-4 and a 1-5-2 record on the road. Let’s take a deep dive into Inter Miami’s numbers.

Statistical Analysis

Miami has struggled to consistently produce offensively so far this season. The Herons are 26th in MLS in goals scored (18), which can be somewhat contributed to the lack of scoring opportunities Miami has been able to generate. Miami currently sits 19th in MLS in both total scoring attempts (206), and on-target scoring attempts (73). Despite the relatively low number of scoring opportunities Miami has manufactured, the team has been accurate when given the opportunity, as the Herons are 14th in the league in accurate shooting percentage (35.4%). One further area of concern for Miami has been in the passing game. The Herons have not been able to move the ball around the pitch with much efficiency to help generate their attack as they are tied for 24th in assists (16) and they are 18th in passing percentage (80.5%).

Miami has not seen much better results defensively this year, although the Herons have been proficient at certain segments on defense. The Herons are tied for 12th in most goals allowed this season (26), and this statistic could be much worse given that Miami has conceded the eighth-most shots against (84) of any MLS team. One of the reasons Miami has seen so many shots against has been due to poor play in disrupting the flow of opposing offenses, where the Herons are tied for 15th in interceptions (171) and 22nd in blocks (223). Miami has, however, proven to be proficient in duel percentage, ranking fifth (52.5%); tackles, where it sits eighth (325); and clearances, ranking ninth (363).

Players to Watch

Forward Leonardo Campana has been the main source of offense for Miami, leading the team in goals (8), total scoring attempts (37), and on-target scoring attempts (17). This puts Campana second among Miami players who have more than 10 total scoring attempts in accurate shooting percentage (46%). Campana and other attacking players have relied on multiple different key players to help deliver the ball to them in scoring positions. Forward Ariel Lassiter and midfielder Bryce Duke have helped in this department, as they are tied for first in assists (3), while forward Gonzalo Higuain is first in crosses, with 12 on the season.

Midfielder Gregore has been very effective for Miami in one-on-one scenarios, where he has led the team in duels won (198). Defender Damion Lowe has also been a key player defensively in disrupting the opposition’s offensive flow, as he is the leader in interceptions (33) for Miami this season. Goalkeeping duties for the Herons have been somewhat split this year, with Drake Callander taking the majority of starts (9), while Nick Marsman has made five starts. In Callander’s starts he has allowed 11 goals and made 38 saves on 49 shots against for a quality save percentage of 77.5%. Meanwhile, Marsman has allowed eight goals and made 17 saves on 26 shots against for a save percentage of 68%, which is slightly less than what his teammate has been able to manage this year.

That’s what I’ve got this week on Inter Miami. Let me know what you think about the Lions’ upcoming match in the comments and as always, go Orlando!