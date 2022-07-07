Lion Links: 7/7/22

How’s it going, Mane Landers? I hope this Thursday finds you well as we get ready for a weekend filled with Orlando soccer. Orlando City, the Orlando Pride, and Orlando City B are all in action over the next few days, so make sure to clear your schedule in advance. Let’s dive into today’s links!

Orlando City B Will Face Inter Miami II on Sunday

The Tropic Thunder rivalry will last all weekend as Orlando City B will host Inter Miami II in the MLS NEXT Pro Game of the Week this Sunday (although the guys on The Mane Land PawedCast this week dubbed the MLS NEXT Pro version of the rivalry Subtropic Thunder). It should be a great match between two Eastern Conference teams in need of a spark to make the playoffs. Forward Jack Lynn is the driving force behind OCB’s offense, scoring 11 goals this season, with Moises Tablante contributing four assists. Romeo Beckham, son of David Beckham, has six assists for Miami and OCB’s defense will have to keep a close eye on him. Miami is coming off of a pair of home victories, but OCB has only lost once at home this season.

USWNT Faces Jamaica Tonight

After winning its opening match against Haiti, the United States Women’s National Team will take on Jamaica tonight at 7 p.m. in the group stage of the Concacaf W Championship. A win tonight, along with a draw or loss by Mexico, will ensure the USWNT advances to the semifinals and qualifies for the 2023 World Cup. Former Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan scored a brace against Haiti and it will be interesting to see if Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski changes up the lineup for tonight’s match. The USWNT’s final group stage match will take place on Monday when it plays against Mexico.

Jesse Lingard Will Listen to MLS Pitches

Two unnamed MLS clubs are reportedly set to meet with former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. The Englishman is on the hunt for regular playing time to prepare for the World Cup and MLS clubs would certainly grant him that. West Ham United and Everton are both in the hunt for Lingard as well, so the MLS clubs will have to make strong pitches. If the 29-year-old does come stateside, I’d either want him here in Orlando or over in the Western Conference.

England Wins in Front of Record Crowd as Euros Begin

In front of 68,871 supporters at Old Trafford, England won 1-0 against Austria to start the women’s European Championship. It was the largest crowd ever for a women’s Euro game and England’s manager, Sarina Wiegman, praised the atmosphere and how she hopes it continues throughout the tournament. Beth Mead gave England the lead in the first half, but Austria did well defensively to keep it close. Today’s match will take place at 3 p.m. as Ada Hegerberg and Norway take on Northern Ireland.

Free Kicks

In the MLS power rankings, Orlando City fell one spot to 15th after its 5-3 loss to D.C. United. LAFC remains at the top of the rankings, with the New York Red Bulls and Austin FC moving into the top three.

MLS NEXT Pro is implementing a pair of new rules that you can check out below. They will go in effect starting this week in the league. I like the intention behind them, but they may need some fine tuning. Let me know what you think of them in the comments.

Starting with this week’s matches, we’re introducing two new rules focused on off-field treatment and red card suspensions.



Details: https://t.co/9bFrXGAg4L pic.twitter.com/DeZ2UfQuYe — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 7, 2022

That’s all I have for you today. I hope you all have a wonderful Thursday!