Orlando City had a mixed week of soccer since our last show. The Lions got a last-minute goal to send Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup match against Nashville into extra time and then won another dramatic penalty shootout. Then on Monday, Orlando played down to (or below) the level of a struggling D.C. United side and dug too deep a hole to climb out of in a 5-3 home loss. We break down both matches, check the results against our predictions, and make our Man of the Match selections. We also analyze the departure of Silvester van der Water and what the potential loss of Joao Moutinho would mean.

The Orlando Pride played better at a racetrack than at their home soccer stadium. The Pride had a great opening 20 minutes but still conceded twice in what looked like yet another shutout loss. But then Orlando found the right groove and stormed (Strom’d?) back for a 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville. In other Pride news, we discuss the departure of Sydney Leroux to Angel City and the signing of Malta international Haley Bugeja.

OCB traveled to Rochester and the Young Lions got another Jack Lynn goal but not the win in a 3-2 road loss. Plus, we spent a few minutes on the USWNT and the U-20 USMNT (featuring Orlando City’s Michael Halliday).

This week’s mailbag asked us about the Tampa Bay Rowdies, our favorite Orlando City penalty kicks, and what’s wrong with the Lions at the moment. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we gave our key match-ups and predictions for Orlando City’s home match coming up Saturday against Inter Miami.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 301 went down:

0:15 - A draw that felt like a win and a loss that felt like a bigger loss. Plus, goodbye to Silvester van der Water.

50:54 - The Pride rally back at the track and some player comings and goings. OCB lost away. The USWNT faces an important competition and the U-20 men just finished one.

1:04:26 - Our mailbag and our predictions for Inter Miami.