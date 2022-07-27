Orlando City had a rough week but at least only one of the two losses counts. The midweek friendly match-up against Arsenal FC was entertaining and without any pressure. The Saturday night game against the Philadelphia Union ended with a bit of a harsh result. While the Lions may not have deserved a victory, it’s a little disingenuous to say they deserved a loss after an evenly played match that featured a little video review controversy. The East leaders left with three points but didn’t have an easy time of it in Orlando and each team mustered only one shot on target all night. We break down the matches with about as much depth as we can muster during this brutal stretch and we select our Man of the Match from the league game.

We also discussed some Orlando City transfers since our last show. It’s not exactly been Christmas in July for Lions fans on the new player front, but hope springs eternal that Luiz Muzzi has one more ace up his sleeve that simply hasn’t been announced yet. If he doesn’t, the rest of the season may go more or less how July has gone.

The Pride were off this week but their newest player has arrived and hopefully Haley Brugeja can help Seb Hines extend the club’s unbeaten run to four games this Sunday at Kansas City.

OCB fared worse against Union II than the first team did against Philadelphia’s MLS side, finishing the game with just nine players. Wilfredo Rivera is off to Indianapolis on loan, while some fans are ready to see if Jack Lynn can step up and pull the first team out of its lethargy. We do not believe Lynn is the answer but we do hope he continues to grow his game so that someday he might.

This week’s mailbag asked us about Only Murders in the Building, players from other sports who could help the Lions and/or Pride, and which of three awful choices we’d select if we were forced to make a horrible decision. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we gave our key match-ups and predictions for Orlando City’s U.S. Open Cup match-up against the New York Red Bulls and for Sunday’s trip to Audi Field to play against a D.C. United team that was almost destined to have Wayne Rooney at the helm.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 304 went down:

0:15 - Not a great week, if you ask us, but here are our takes on Orlando City’s past seven days.

38:55 - Pride and OCB talk and why we think Jack Lynn isn’t exactly the next Cyle Larin or Daryl Dike (nor should anyone expect him to be).

56:18 - Our mailbagbox and our predictions for the upcoming NYRB and D.C. games.