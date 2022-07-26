Lion Links: 7/26/22

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Tomorrow is an absolutely massive game for Orlando City as the U.S. Open Cup semifinal is almost upon us. There’s lots of news to talk through today, so let’s get into it.

Orlando City Signs Ivan Angulo

Orlando City has signed winger Ivan Angulo from Palmeiras in the Brazilian first division. The 23-year-old comes to the Lions on a one-year loan with an option for a further six months. On the surface, the move is an...interesting one. Angulo’s stats of four goals and five assists in 65 career appearances don’t exactly scream someone who can come in and make an immediate difference at the winger position, which is what Orlando City needs right now. However, maybe he’ll make me eat my words, or maybe the Lions aren’t finished in the market just yet. That all remains to be seen. Either way, welcome to Orlando!

Wilfredo Rivera Goes Out on Loan

Orlando City has sent midfielder Wilfredo Rivera out on loan to the USL Championship’s Indy Eleven. The 18-year-old Homegrown will be with Indy for the rest of the season, although Orlando can recall him at any time. Rivera has not yet made an appearance for OCSC’s first team but has consistently been one of the better players on the field with third division Orlando City B, and he also spent some time with Puerto Rico’s national team earlier this year for the Concacaf Nations League. He now has a chance to cut his teeth with a team one level below MLS and hopefully further his development.

New York City FC’s Castellanos Goes to Girona on Loan

Valentin Castellanos’ rumored move to Girona FC was made official yesterday. The striker moves to the fellow City Football Group team on a loan through June of next year, thereby depriving the reigning MLS Cup champions of their leading goal scorer. However, the time is right and Castellanos has certainly earned the move. He won the Golden Boot last year while leading NYCFC to the MLS Cup, and has 53 goals and 19 assists in the regular season and playoffs since joining the team. One less guy for Orlando to worry about.

Mexico Fires U-20 Coaches

The Mexican Football Federation has fired multiple coaches from its women’s Under-20 team. The decision comes after a request last week to look into the conduct of the squad’s coaches, with allegations being made about sexual harassment and other misconduct by the technical staff. While an FMF investigation did not find that the coaches sexually harassed or abused players on the team, it did find what it called a “lack of leadership and inappropriate behaviors.” The women’s U-17 coach, Ana Galindo, will now coach the U-20 team, which is playing in the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Free Kicks

Orlando City dropped one spot to 11th in ESPN.com’s latest round of MLS power rankings.

The Orlando Pride’s newest signing has boots on the ground. (See what I did there?)

The Professional Referee Organization continues to do good work.

⚽️ // PRO can confirm that an officiating error occurred in #SEAvsCOL in MLS Week 22.



The freekick that started the move leading to Jordan Morris’ goal for Seattle was taken from the wrong position, and should have been retaken. This play was not reviewable within VAR protocols. https://t.co/Kb8b3h9OJp — PRO (@PROreferees) July 25, 2022

That’s all for me today, everyone. Y’all stay safe out there. See you at Exploria tomorrow!