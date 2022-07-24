Lion Links: 7/24/22

Hello, Mane Landers. Hopefully your Sunday is off to a great start despite the Orlando City loss last night. It was a tough one with the Lions not getting any breaks but thats the way the game is sometimes. We’ll get more into last night’s result and much more in today’s links.

Orlando City Falls 1-0 to Philadelphia

With Orlando City back at home for MLS regular-season play, there was an opportunity to add more points to the Lions’ season total while hosting the Philadelphia Union at Exploria Stadium last night. Unfortunately, it was not to be for the Lions, as they failed to score and the Union ran off with the 1-0 victory. After the Union’s goal was initially called offside, the play went to video review and the ruling on the field was overturned to the dismay of Orlando City fans everywhere. The Lions were unable to bounce back with a goal of their own and another late video review that could have given Orlando a penalty went the Union’s way as well, as the match ended 1-0. Keep it here with the Mane Land for our match recap, which includes highlights, quotes, and explanations on the two decisions by the referee that became talking points in the game.

Orlando City B Faces Union II Tonight

The action against Philly foes in the Orlando area does not stop, as the clubs’ MLS NEXT Pro teams will now have a shot at each other in their upcoming match tonight. Orlando City B is no stranger to high-scoring matches, and part of that is thanks to Jack Lynn’s 2022 scoring form. The 2022 draft pick has 12 goals on the season for the Young Lions. OCB may be without Lynn’s services as he appeared in the senior squad’s match last night, but he only played the final minutes. Philadelphia’s reserve side has struggled in the scoring department and that is a trend that bodes well in the Young Lions’ favor. Union II deploys an organized team pressing philosophy that calls for control of space on the field, so that will be a tactic to keep an eye out for. Anything can happen in this match when the two sides kick off at 7 p.m. at Osceola Heritage Park.

Explaining Recent MLS Rebranding Struggles

Have you noticed the trend of MLS clubs rebranding in recent times and then rebranding that rebrand? Well, that isn't just you. MLS clubs that decide it’s time for a new look have not been getting it right the first time and their fans are letting them know that loud and clear. Recent examples that come to mind are the Chicago Fire and their “Fire Crown,” the Columbus Crew and their controversy of dropping the Crew name, and CF Montreal and their removal of the Impact name. An article from ESPN dives deep into the reasoning for all the changes and how the MLS clubs worked to fix the mistakes.

Results Around MLS

It was another busy Saturday in MLS, with matches played throughout the league. NYCFC shut out Inter Miami 2-0 at home. The Columbus Crew and New England Revolution played to a scoreless draw. Cincinnati and Nashville each scored one goal in their draw. Toronto FC won big at home, defeating Charlotte, 4-0. CF Montreal escaped Audi Field, defeating D.C. United 2-1. Gareth Bale got on the scoresheet to help LAFC earn a 2-0 road win against Sporting Kansas City. Minnesota United defeated Houston 2-1 on the road.

Free Kicks

According to PFF FC, Pedro Gallese is a top four shot stopper in MLS so far this season.

The best shot stoppers in MLS this season pic.twitter.com/6Ac8IjvW3G — PFF FC (@PFF_FC) July 22, 2022

The U.S. Men’s National Beach Soccer Team defeated Japan 2-0 in the Mundialito 2022 tournament.

#USbeachMNT defeats the 2021 FIFA ⚽️ World Cup runners-up to move atop the #Mundialito2022 standings.



Gabe Silveira scored in his third straight game and Chris Albiston in his second. Defensive work-rate and top-class GK Chris Toth sealed it! pic.twitter.com/oMZvqlOxQl — U.S. Soccer Extended National Teams (@ussoccer_ENT) July 23, 2022

Austin FC opened up a DP spot to sign Emiliano Rigoni after mutually agreeing to terminate the contract of Cecilio Dominguez in light of his domestic violence investigation.

Bad news for Minnesota United, as midfielder Jacob Hayes is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a broken leg.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is unsure what the club plans to do regarding his future.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is not happy with the way Barcelona is attempting to sign Cesar Azpilicueta.

Another Premier League manager is displeased with the way a club is attempting to sign one of their players. This time, Tottenham Hotspur’s Antonio Conte calls Bayern Munich “disrespectful” over the rumors with Harry Kane.

While we were all busy watching Orlando City’s game, another match was happening down the street at Camping World Stadium, where Arsenal defeated Chelsea 4-0 in a preseason friendly. So, the Lions actually played the Gunners more competitively this week than their London rivals.

That will do for today’s links. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday and I’ll see you all next time.