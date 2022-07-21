 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
SOCCER: JUL 22 MLS - Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

2022 Match 22 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union

A collection of stories about the Lions’ 22nd game of the 2022 MLS season as Orlando City hosts Philly.

Contributors: Mane Land Staff
/ new

All of our content from Orlando City vs. the Philadelphia Union can be found right here in our match stream.

4 Total Updates Since
Jul 19, 2022, 11:01am EDT