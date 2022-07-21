2022 Match 22 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union

All of our content from Orlando City vs. the Philadelphia Union can be found right here in our match stream.
Jul 19, 2022, 11:01am EDT
Jul 19, 2022, 11:01am EDT
-
July 22
Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union: Scouting Report
A deep dive into the top Eastern Conference team, the Philadelphia Union.
-
July 22
Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union
Get up to speed on the high-flying Union ahead of tomorrow’s match.
-
July 21
Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union: Three Keys to Victory
What does Orlando City need to do to earn all three points against the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union?
-
July 19
PawedCast 303: Rapids/Atlanta Rewinds, Pride & More
The Lions played the same game twice, the Pride earned a road result, and OCB came back.