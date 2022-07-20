Lion Links: 7/20/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope all of you are doing well in Florida and are excited for tonight’s friendly match-up against Arsenal. There is plenty to cover today, so let’s get right to the links.

Lions Trade Sebas Mendez to LAFC

Orlando City traded midfielder Sebas Mendez to Los Angeles FC in exchange for $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). Additionally, the Lions could receive $225,000 in GAM in 2023 and $225,000 in GAM in 2024 if certain contract metrics are met. Orlando City will also retain a percentage of Mendez’s future transfer fee if he gets moved to another club. Mendez’s contract was set to expire after the conclusion of the 2022 MLS season. In three-and-a-half seasons with the Lions, Mendez made 83 appearances across all competitions, starting in 60 of those matches. He scored his lone goal for the club on Nov. 7, 2021, against CF Montreal to help the Lions clinch a spot in the MLS Cup playoffs. This season, Mendez only started in five of his 13 matches as Cesar Araujo claimed the starting spot. Moving forward, Andres Perea and Joey DeZart will offer depth in the midfield.

Orlando City SC Takes on Arsenal in a Friendly

The Lions will host English Premier League side Arsenal tonight at Exploria Stadium in a friendly as part of the Florida Cup FC Series. Arsenal is currently on its preseason U.S. tour and comes into tonight’s match after a 2-0 win against Everton at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday. Orlando City was able to secure a point on the road with a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United this past weekend.

This will be the first time these two sides face each other in a match, but the Lions have experience in friendlies against English sides. Orlando City defeated Newcastle United 1-0 back in 2011 at Camping World Stadium. The Lions also defeated West Bromwich Albion 3-1 in 2015. Orlando lost twice to Stoke City in friendlies in 2012 and 2016. Tonight’s match will kick off at 7:30 p.m., and you can watch it on ESPN+.

Liga MX Announces 2022 All-Stars

Mexico’s Liga MX announced its 25-man roster and coach for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game as the players prepare to take on the MLS All-Stars on Aug. 10 at Allianz Field.

⭐EQUIPAZO⭐



Los 25 Cracks del Equipo de Estrellas de TU #LigaBBVAMX que será dirigido por el ganador del #BalónDeOro Diego Cocca, D.T. de @AtlasFC, para la REVANCHA.



¡Cuánta calidad con la base de los dos últimos finalistas,Rojinegros y @Tuzos!



We’re ready, @MLS#MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/ILvRlT2R8Q — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) July 19, 2022

Atlas FC’s Diego Cocca will be coaching the Liga MX All-Stars. León’s William Tesillo and Tigres’ Andre-Pierre Gignac, who were originally named to the squad, will miss this match due to injuries. Replacing them will be defender Matheus Doria and forward Juan Dinenno. The roster also includes Pachuca’s Kevin Alvarez and Luis Chavez, who were part of the Mexican National Team during the June International break. The two goalkeepers that were selected are Pachuca’s Oscar Ustari and Atlas’s Camilo Vargas. The final player will be announced in the coming days and will be chosen by Liga MX Executive President Mikel Arriola.

Shaq Moore Officially Moves to Nashville SC

Nashville SC has signed American defender Shaq Moore to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. Moore previously played in Spain’s second division with CD Tenerife before arriving in the Music City after a transfer fee reportedly at $2 million. To make the deal happen, Nashville SC had to acquire the right back’s discovery rights from CF Montreal, sending $50,000 in GAM. Moore made 101 appearances in three seasons with CD Tenerife while earning 15 caps with the USMNT. This move helps Nashville replace right back Alistair Johnston, who was traded to Montreal prior to this season.

Free Kicks

After retiring just weeks ago from soccer, former Atlanta goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth has found a new job. Shuttleworth was named an assistant women’s soccer coach at Florida State University as part of Head Coach Brian Pensky’s staff.

FC Barcelona officially completed the signing of former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

That will do it for me today, Mane Landers.