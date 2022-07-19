Lion Links: 7/19/22

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Orlando’s three teams went undefeated over the weekend, which is always nice to see. The best thing about today though, is some juicy transfer news for Orlando City at a time when the team really needs it. Before we jump in, let’s wish a happy birthday to the Orlando Pride’s Abi Kim!

Orlando City Reportedly Signing Nicholas Gioacchini

Orlando City is reportedly closing in on signing Nicholas Gioacchini from Caen in the French second division. Tom Bogert reported Monday morning that the 21-year-old is close to joining up with the Lions as a free transfer. If the transfer is completed, the United States Men’s National Team prospect will provide some help up top where Orlando City badly needs it, and as a free transfer he’s a good player to take a chance on. Definitely stay tuned on this one, and we will continue to provide updates as things develop.

USWNT Defeats Canada 1-0 in Concacaf Championship Final

The United States Women’s National Team made life as difficult on itself as possible by blowing glorious scoring chance after glorious scoring chance. But former Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan finally hit the net with a second-half penalty kick won by Rose Lavelle to lift the Yanks to a 1-0 win over rival Canada in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship final.

The win qualifies the U.S. for the 2024 Olympics. Sophie Smith bungled a perfect cross a couple feet from the goal line and missed a gaping net after rounding the goalkeeper. Mallory Pugh wasted a couple of chances, including missing the net on a 4-on-2 counterattack, although to be fair, Kailen Sheridan also robbed her twice. The U.S. seemed at times to not even want a goal, passing up so many good scoring chances. But, in the end, the USWNT did just enough to win the tournament. There is a lot to clean up, but the young squad got it done. The Canadians fashioned only a few decent looks at goal and were fortunate the final score wasn’t much more lopsided.

FINAL WHISTLE:



USA 1 - 0 CAN



CHAMPIONS OF CONCACAF pic.twitter.com/Ga2hwtfZQZ — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 19, 2022

MLS Transfer News

There are two big pieces of transfer news to report in Major League Soccer. First up, D.C. United has reportedly agreed to a deal to land Miguel Berry from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $225,000 in General Allocation Money plus incentives. Berry won the starting job from Gyasi Zardes earlier this year, but the Crew recently signed Cucho Hernandez, who has been absolutely white hot since taking the field for Columubs. Berry’s signing will continue the reshaping of D.C.’s roster under new head coach Wayne Rooney.

Second, New York City FC is reportedly in negotiations to send Valentin Castellanos to fellow City Football Group team Girona FC in La Liga. With how he’s blossomed over the last couple years, a move for Castellanos has been coming, and it makes sense that City Football Group will try to keep him in house.

Taty Castellanos is expected to join City Group side Girona very soon, final details to be discussed in the next days. MLS star prepared to leave NY in order to try new La Liga experience. #MLS



Negotiations in progress, City Group now rejecting other proposals. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Iceland Eliminated from Euros

The Orlando Pride’s Gunny Jonsdottir and her Iceland side have been eliminated from Euro 2022. Iceland’s French opposition scored a goal just one minute in the game, and it took until the 102nd minute for Iceland to equalize with a penalty kick. Unfortunately, the equalizer wasn’t enough as Iceland finished with three points — only good enough for third place in its group. Iceland will rue several missed chances in the game as well as a missed penalty against Belgium, which would have seen the team through to the knockout stages. Unfortunately though, Gunny’s team became the first one to ever be eliminated from the tournament despite not losing any games. On the bright side, she’ll be back on the field for the Pride very soon.

Free Kicks

Sergino Dest tried out a different type of football than he’s used to.

Sergino Dest ready to play linebacker for the Miami Dolphins



(via @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/x1XL0TnUzf — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 18, 2022

Erik ten Hag says that Cristiano Ronaldo could still extend his time as a Manchester United player.

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller will be sidelined indefinitely after a tumor was discovered in one of his testicles.

Julian Gressel was not at all pleased with how he found out about his departure from D.C. United.

Julian Gressel on @zeesoccerpod:



"I don’t like the way it happened. I was completely kept in the dark. I get told i’m not a D.C. United player anymore while wearing their training clothes. … I really hope no other player has to feel that. It’s not fun, it’s pretty shitty." https://t.co/xu7uxzC2gu — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 18, 2022

