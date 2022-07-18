Lion Links: 7/18/22

Hi there, Mane Landers. It was a busy day yesterday for Orlando soccer as Orlando City, the Orlando Pride, and Orlando City B all played. While all three teams didn’t win, none of them lost. That action is followed up by tonight’s battle between the USWNT and Canada for Concacaf glory. Let’s take a look at what’s going on in the soccer world to start this new work week.

Orlando City Draws Atlanta United in Georgia

The day for Orlando soccer fans started with the MLS side facing rival Atlanta United in Georgia. The Lions got off to a good start, but were unable to hold onto their lead, conceding in the second half. This result ends a two-point road trip before the Lions return home to face Arsenal on Wednesday night and then the Philadelphia Union Saturday night.

Michael Citro has your recap of the game. Stay tuned as he’ll also share his five takeaways and Marcus Mitchell will provide player grades and his Man of the Match.

Pride Play to a Scoreless Draw with the Washington Spirit

Just as the Orlando City game was wrapping up, the Pride took to the field in our nation’s capital. Despite being out-possessed and out-shot, the Pride held the opposition scoreless for 90 minutes, coming away with their third consecutive result. Michael Citro and David Rohe have your match recap of another result earned by Seb Hines’ team.

OCB Wins in Thrilling Comeback

The final game of this hectic day of Orlando soccer featured OCB taking on Chicago Fire II in Bridgeview, IL. The Young Lions took an early lead, but a Victor Bezerra hat trick made it 3-1 to the hosts. However, Favian Loyola netted a brace, scoring his first two professional goals, and OCB found a late winner to complete the comeback and win 4-3.

I have your match recap of that thrilling win for OCB, its fourth of the season and second away from Kissimmee.

USWNT Faces Canada in Concacaf W Championship Final

The USWNT has already qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in this tournament, but it also has the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The winner of tonight’s final against Canada will automatically qualify for the Olympics while the loser will face the winner of tonight’s third-place game between Costa Rica and Jamaica in a play-in match in September for the other spot. Here is all you need to know about tonight’s game.

That’s it from me. Have a great week!