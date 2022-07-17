Lion Links: 7/17/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope you were able to get your chores out of the way yesterday to clear your schedule for today, as it will be filled with a trio of Orlando soccer matches. Kicking off the action today will be a doubleheader of the senior squads, featuring Orlando City at Atlanta United at 3 p.m. Immediately following the Lions will be the Orlando Pride at the Washington Spirit at 5 p.m. in our nation’s capital. To end the night, Orlando City B will be on the road to battle Chicago Fire II at 7 p.m. Until then, Let’s get you caught up with all news.

Lions Ready For Southeastern Rivals

It is a continuation MLS Rivalry Week as the Lions face off against Atlanta United in what is sure to be a heated contest between the two southeastern foes. Today will be the first meeting of the season between the Lions and Five Stripes. Get warmed up with the club website’s preview of the match and stay tuned later this morning for our comprehensive game preview and how to watch post. Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said his team will have to fight to get a second straight result this week. Be sure to tune for this nationally televised fixture featuring Orlando City and keep it here for continuing coverage of the match throughout the day.

Pride in Position for First Win Streak of 2022

The Orlando Pride have not had the best season so far, but their opponent tonight has had a bit rougher go of it to this point in the season. With the Pride winning their game last weekend, they have positioned themselves with a chance at consecutive wins for the first time this season. The Washington Spirit haven’t won a game since their home opener back on May 1. Pride Interim Head Coach Seb Hines said earning all three points last weekend against Houston has the team focused on getting three more points against Washington tonight. Stacking points at this stage for the Pride will help the team gain some positive momentum.

USMNT News & Notes

With World Cup season nearly upon us, many USMNT squad players are hoping to get one last chance to impress and earn a spot in Gregg Berhalter’s starting XI. One such player includes Matt Turner. Fresh off his transfer to English Premier League side, Arsenal, Turner is looking to use the Gunners’ preseason tour in the United States as a chance to shine. This opportunity must be extra special for Turner as he was an Arsenal fan growing up and being able to play for his childhood team in his home country is one he will likely not take for granted.

Another USMNT pool player is on the move this summer as it was announced that Malik Tillman will be going on loan from Bayern Munich to Scottish side Rangers for the upcoming season. Tillman has been in the USMNT youth system since being part of the U.S. under-15 squad and made his senior team debut during the June 1 exhibition match against Morocco.

Wondering where and how to watch USMNT players on their club teams this weekend? The U.S. soccer homepage has put together a list of all the Red, White & Blue players who will be in action this weekend and where to watch them on tv and streaming.

Scouting Canada Ahead of the Concacaf W Championship Final

The USWNT has reached the final of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship in Mexico and will face regional rival Canada with automatic 2024 Olympic qualification on the line. This will be the 63rd all-time meeting between the two sides, with the USWNT holding an astounding 51-4-7 record against Canada. Canada Head Coach Bev Priestman took over for the national team in October 2020 and has led the team to an impressive run ever since. One player on the Canadian roster to keep an eye on is first-choice center back Kadeisha Buchanan. Only 26 years old, Buchanan has made more than 115 appearances with the Canadian Women’s National Team and is a three-time Canadian Player of the Year winner.

Free Kicks

The Orlando City Special Olympics Unified team will play an exchange match with the Atlanta United Unified team following today’s MLS game.

Tomorrow our @OrlandoCitySC @SpecialOlympics Unified soccer team will play an exchange match with the Atlanta United Unified team in Atlanta following the @MLS match at 3pm. #PlayUnifiedMLS @espn

Good luck to all the athletes, partner, and coaches - have fun, and enjoy the match! pic.twitter.com/Dn53Q58Sj9 — OrlandoCityFnd (@OrlandoCityFnd) July 16, 2022

Ever wondered what the diet of a USWNT professional athlete consists of and who the chefs that prepare them are? Well, meet the man responsible for doing just that.

Barcelona Head Coach Xavi will not be traveling with the team to the U.S. to start the team’s tour.

Xavi will not travel with the team to the US. When Xavi was a player at Al-Sadd, he visited Iran more than 3 times, consequently needing special permission to enter the United States. The manager will join them a few days later.



— @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/OB9tbgLmr6 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 16, 2022

Spain got the late winner over Denmark to advance in the 2022 Woman’s European Championship

If you are looking to support local soccer in the Orlando area, the CFSC Panthers will be be hosting the Conference Championship game against Naples United FC at 6 p.m. today at Lake Brantley High School, and admission is free.

That will do it for me. Enjoy your packed Sunday of Orlando soccer and I will see you next time.