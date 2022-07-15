Lion Links: 7/15/22

How’s it going, Mane Landers? I hope your work week is going well as we gear up for a weekend filled to the brim with Orlando soccer. Orlando City, the Orlando Pride, and Orlando City B are all in action this Sunday, so make sure to knock out any yard work or errands today and tomorrow. Before we get to the links, let’s all wish a happy birthday to Pride defender Carrie Lawrence!

Pedro Gallese Makes MLS Team of the Week

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese claimed the starting spot on the MLS Team of the Week after a strong performance on the road in Colorado. Gallese had six saves in the 1-1 draw, including great stops in the second half to make sure the Lions secured a result. El Pulpo has done well since the international break, both in league play and in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal. After not being named to the MLS All-Star Team, it’s nice to see Gallese get some deserved recognition.

USWNT Wins Against Costa Rica

The United States Women’s National Team won 3-0 against Costa Rica in the Concacaf W Championship. Emily Sonnett and Mallory Pugh both scored in the first half and Ashley Sanchez added a third for the USWNT late in stoppage time. The USWNT has yet to concede a goal in this tournament and will directly qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris if it wins in the final on Monday. The runner-up of the tournament will qualify for a Concacaf Olympic play-in in September of 2023, along with the winner of the third-place match.

France Reaches Euro Quarterfinals

In UEFA Women’s Euro action, France won 2-1 against Belgium to claim the top spot in its group and reach the knockout stage with a game to spare. Orlando Pride midfielder Gunny Jonsdottir started for Iceland in a 1-1 draw with Italy, meaning Iceland can book its ticket to the quarterfinals with a win against France on Monday or with a draw if Belgium and Italy also draw. Today, England will face Northern Ireland for a chance to finish the group stage undefeated while Norway and Austria will play for the runner-up spot in the group.

Kerry Abello Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Orlando Pride defender Kerry Abello was nominated by Penn State for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award. A total of 577 graduating student-athletes were nominated by schools from all over the country across three divisions. The program helps recognize women who excelled at both athletics and academics at the collegiate level. Abello was drafted by the Pride in 2021 and was then signed earlier this year ahead of the NWSL season. The 22-year-old also recently played for the United States Women’s U-23 Youth National Team in the Women’s U-23 Three-Nations Tournament.

Free Kicks

Mexican soccer legend Rafa Marquez will take over as manager for Barcelona’s B team.

