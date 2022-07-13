Orlando City won in bizarre fashion Saturday night when Inter Miami’s Damion Lowe put a Jake Mulraney cross into his own net, handing the Lions a 1-0 home win. The Orlando Pride won in bizarre fashion Friday night when a Houston Dash defender deflected the ball into her own net, handing the Pride a 1-0 home win. Whoa. Mind. Blown.

We break down Orlando’s weather-delayed and rather dull match on Saturday and make our Man of the Match selections. We also discuss the transfer of Matheus Aias and former captain Nani’s latest soccer destination.

On the Pride side, Seb Hines got his first victory as interim coach and now has a two-match unbeaten streak going. We also talked about the recent exclusive Ian Fleming interview, in which we asked the Pride’s general manager about the strategy of the club’s roster makeover. Fleming knew he wasn’t going to be able to make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, and there are a lot of folks who would rather keep those shells intact and maybe not have an omelette at all. Or something. I’ve lost the thread on the metaphor because now I’m hungry.

Anyway, I addressed the chat with Fleming (because I was there) and gave a little more background. The thing is, when you interview someone, you kind of have to quote them accurately, whether they’re spinning some things or not. Fleming did seem to do that at times, but I also felt he gave some straight answers.

OCB refused to make it a clean sweep over the weekend, discarding a 1-0 lead in the second half with a silly foul in the box and a couple of goals that Adam Grinwis would probably like to have back in a 3-1 home loss to Inter Miami II. Welp, you can’t have everything.

We also talked about the USWNT’s run in the Concacaf W Championship. The Yanks may not be impressing anyone right now but they’re winning and taking care of business. They need to do that for two more matches and we’ll be watching to see if they can.

This week’s mailbag asked us about the likelihood of the Lions adding another major piece to the club in the summer transfer window and...well, we’re just not sure, although we’d love to see it. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we gave our key match-ups and predictions for Orlando City’s upcoming two-game road swing to Colorado and Atlanta.

Here’s how No. 302 went down:

0:15 - A quality finish from Lowe brings joy to the Lions, a midfielder plays great, and new homes for Aias and Nani.

24:27 - The Pride get their first home win of the season and they’re playing hard for Seb Hines. Also, a bit of a rant and some OCB and USWNT talk.

1:03:07 - Our mailbag and our predictions for Colorado and Atlanta, but not against each other.