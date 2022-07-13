Lion Links: 7/13/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope all is well with you down in Florida. I’m sure you’re fired up for tonight’s match-up against the Colorado Rapids, and hopefully, the Lions can get another win before they face Atlanta United later this weekend. There is plenty to cover today, so let’s get to the links.

The Lions Take on the Colorado Rapids

Orlando City SC will hit the road tonight for a midweek match-up as they face the Colorado Rapids at 9 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The last time these two sides faced each other was on March 7, 2020, when the Rapids defeated the Lions 2-1. Orlando City comes into the match after a 1-0 win against rival Inter Miami CF, while the Rapids overcame a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw on the road against Real Salt Lake. Lions goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has seven clean sheets this season and is one away from breaking his own single-season club record for shutouts. Gallese also holds the franchise career record for clean sheets, with 18 across all competitions. Another potential milestone to watch for is that Mauricio Pereyra will be the first player in club history to post multiple double-digit assist seasons in MLS if he gets another one. Sebas Méndez could also make his 60th appearance for the club tonight, and Ercan Kara is three goals away from hitting double digits for the season.

USWNT Prepares for Costa Rica

The United States Women’s National Team will face Costa Rica tomorrow night in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship semifinals. The USWNT defeated Mexico 1-0 on Monday to win Group A. Costa Rica lost 2-0 to Canada in its final match in Group B but finished as runner-up in its group to qualify for the semifinals. Costa Rica thrives on converting crosses, staying composed, and having excellent placement on finishes. Goalkeeper Daniela Solera can cover the width of the net and isn’t afraid to sacrifice her body when charging a crowd. Fullback Daniela Cruz has a high level of technical ability on the wings and can pick out any of her teammates on the field. Portland Thorns midfielder Raquel “Rocky” Rodríguez plays behind the striker and likes to push deep into the final third and serve as a target in the box for crosses. This will be the 17th meeting between these two sides, with the USWNT winning all the previous 16 match-ups against Costa Rica. The match kicks off tomorrow at 7 p.m., and you can watch it on CBS Sports Network or stream it on Paramount+.

2022 MLS All-Star Roster Announced

While no Orlando City SC players were selected for this year's 2022 MLS All-Star team, you’ll still see a couple of familiar faces when it takes on the Liga MX All-Stars on Aug. 10 at Allianz Field. Former Orlando City defender Kamal Miller was one of Don Garber’s commissioner’s picks and former Orlando head coach Adrian Heath will coach the team. FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira, Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman, New York City FC’s Valentin Castellanos, and the New England Revolution's Carles Gil are some of the players that were voted in for this year’s 26-man roster. You’ll also have big stars such as the LA Galaxy’s Chicharito, LAFC’s Carlos Vela, Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar, and Dallas’s Paul Arriola in action. The goalkeepers who were selected are the Philadelphia Union’s Andre Blake, NYCFC’s Sean Johnson, and Minnesota United’s Dayne St. Clair of Minnesota United.

D.C. United Announces Wayne Rooney as Head Coach

After reports earlier this week indicated that Wayne Rooney agreed to be the new head coach for D.C. United, the club made the official announcement on Tuesday. Rooney had played for D.C. United back in 2018 and 2019, serving as the club’s captain. He had a very successful spell in the nation's capital after a stellar career with Manchester United and Everton, recording 23 goals and 15 assists in 48 matches for the Black and Red. The 36-year-old was previously the manager at Derby County for two years in the EFL Championship before being relegated. Interim head coach Chad Ashton will remain in charge of the club until Wayne Rooney has received his work visa.

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Action

There were two match-ups in Group B in the UEFA Women’s Euro as the tournament continues. After dropping its opener 4-0 to Germany, Denmark bounced back with a strong performance in the second half as Pernille Harder scored the lone goal to defeat Finland 1-0 and keep its hopes of advancing to the knockout stage alive. The other match saw eight-time champion Germany shut down Spain 2-0, with first-half goals from Klara Buhl and Alexandra Popp. With those results, Germany has clinched a spot in the quarterfinals, while Finland is eliminated. The second spot in the group is up for grabs with a battle at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday between Denmark and Spain. Today’s action features Group C, with Sweden facing Switzerland at noon while Portugal takes on the Netherlands at 2 p.m.

That will do it for me today, Mane Landers.