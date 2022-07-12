2022 Match 20 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Colorado Rapids

All of our content from Orlando City at the Colorado Rapids can be found right here in our match stream.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 13, 2022, 11:01am EDT
Jul 13, 2022, 11:01am EDT
-
July 13
Orlando City vs. Colorado Rapids: Preview & How to Watch
The Lions travel to the Rockies to play the Rapids for the first time since before the 2020 pandemic stoppage.
-
July 13
Orlando City vs. Colorado Rapids: Scouting Report
A deep dive into the Lions’ next opponent, the Colorado Rapids.
-
July 13
PawedCast 302: Miami Rewind, Pride, Previews & More
The Pride and Lions saw the same bizarre ending this week.