 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLS: Orlando City SC at Colorado Rapids

2022 Match 20 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Colorado Rapids

A collection of stories about the Lions’ 20th game of the 2022 MLS season as Orlando City visits Colorado.

Contributors: Michael Citro and Josh_Munsey
/ new

All of our content from Orlando City at the Colorado Rapids can be found right here in our match stream.

3 Total Updates Since
Jul 13, 2022, 11:01am EDT