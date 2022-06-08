Lion Links: 6/8/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope all is well with you down in Florida. I’ve been keeping myself busy at work while enjoying the nice weather up here in Chicago. There is plenty to cover today so let’s get to the links.

Amanda Cromwell, Sam Greene Placed on Administrative Leave

Orlando Pride Head Coach Amanda Cromwell and Assistant Coach Sam Greene were placed on administrative leave Tuesday. The NWSL and NWSLPA joint investigative team recommended the club place the two coaches on temporary administrative leave as it investigates alleged violations of the league’s policy to prevent and eliminate workplace discrimination, harassment, and bullying. According to Meg Linehan of The Athletic, the club has frozen any roster movement and players cannot be traded or waived for the time being. In the meantime, the Pride have named assistant coach and former Orlando City center back Seb Hines as their interim coach.

Peru Will Face Australia for World Cup Spot

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese’s Peruvian Men’s National Team will take on Australia in the FIFA inter-confederation playoff on June 13 at 2 p.m. in a match to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Australia defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-1, thanks to a late goal from Ajdin Hrustic to help the Socceroos advance from the AFC’s World Cup qualifiers. Peru played a friendly against another World Cup qualifier hopeful, New Zealand, on June 5 and won 1-0, with Gallese making two saves in that match.

Adam Buksa Officially Heads to RC Lens

The New England Revolution announced that Adam Buksa has been transferred to French Ligue 1 side RC Lens. Buksa will officially move to his new club on June 10, meaning that the match against FC Cincinnati on May 21 was his last as a member of the Revolution and he will depart prior to Orlando City’s trip to Gillette Stadium on June 15. Buksa had 29 goals and eight assists across 64 league appearances during his time in New England and was the team’s leading scorer this season. The club will reportedly receive $10 million dollars in the deal for the 25-year-old striker. This move will also open up a Designated Player spot for the Revolution. Buksa is the third key player to leave New England within the last six months after winger Tajon Buchanan joined Belgium’s Club Brugge and goalkeeper Matt Turner will leave for English Premier League side Arsenal later this month.

Gregg Berhalter Evaluates USMNT‘s Defensive Options

United States Men’s National Team Head Coach Gregg Berhalter is evaluating the team’s depth at center back to potentially replace Miles Robinson if he is not available to play in the World Cup due to a torn Achilles tendon. From what we’ve seen in recent friendlies against Morocco and Uruguay, the USMNT has used Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Erik Palmer-Brown as center backs to gain experience working together as a cohesive unit. Berhalter must also determine other options at left back if something happens to Antonee Robinson. Players such as Sergino Dest, George Bello, and Joe Scally could be in the mix if Jedi can’t go. The USMNT’s defense didn’t allow any goals in its June friendlies and will want to continue that trend with upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador. The USMNT will begin its Nations League title defense against Grenada on Friday.

