Lion Links: 6/6/22

There might not be any Orlando City matches right now, but there sure is a ton of soccer to enjoy as the Orlando Pride and Orlando City B are still in action. With their games and many international matches, it was a busy weekend of watching soccer.

U.S. Draws With Uruguay

The USMNT hosted Uruguay in Kansas City in the second of two friendlies this month. The U.S. held on for a 0-0 draw against the 13th-ranked team in the world. The Yanks looked better against Uruguay in the first half when they played their starters and Uruguay did not. Things got tougher for the USMNT as Uruguay subbed in some of its starters in the second half. Regardless, it is a good result for the U.S. against another team headed to the World Cup later this year.

Wales Ends Ukraine’s World Cup Dream

Much of the world was rooting for Ukraine to make the World Cup given all the country has been through this year. Unfortunately, Wales also wanted to make the World Cup, and was able to do so on an own goal by Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko. The 1-0 win puts Wales into Group B with the U.S., England, and Iran. The U.S. will face Wales in its first match of group play.

International Results From Around the World

Lionel Messi did a lot of Messi things in Argentina’s 5-0 win over Estonia. The Argentinian scored all five of the goals in the friendly in Spain. This is the second time in his career that he has scored five goals in a match.

Orlando City’s Pedro Gallese kept a clean sheet for the Peruvian National Team in a 1-0 victory in the friendly over New Zealand. Gianluca Lapadula scored the goal for Peru in the second half.

Conscientious Soccer

The Canadian Men’s National Team refused to play its friendly against Panama in protest of compensation issues and to support equal pay for the Canadian Women’s National Team. The players want equal pay for the women, 40% of the World Cup prize money, and the development of a domestic women’s league.

In America, the USMNT players and staff sent the following letter to Congress urging action to end gun violence.

Today we are sending this letter to every member of Congress pleading with them to act and help end gun violence. #BetheChange #DontLookAway pic.twitter.com/KWb5Eb1Z0K — USMNT (@USMNT) June 5, 2022

The Vermont Green Football Club is an outstanding example of how a local soccer team can make a difference in its community. The club focuses on environmental and social issues in the Burlington, VT community.

Free Kicks

United States Women’s National Team and Lyon midfielder Catarina Macario has suffered a torn ACL.

We get to look forward to another USMNT match this week as well as the Pride at the Chicago Red Stars.