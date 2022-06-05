Lion Links 6/5/22

Hello, Mane Landers. The Young Lions were in action last night as Orlando City B hosted NYCFC II. With the international break ongoing, The USMNT takes on Uruguay tonight in what should be a good one between the two sides. All of this and more in today’s links!

OCB Draws NYCFC II; Pigeons Claim Shootout Point

As the senior Lions are on an international break, Orlando City B continued its season last night. Jack Lynn was back to his scoring ways and got an early goal for OCB but the Young Lions struggled for much of the match and had to settle for a home draw, which sent the match to a post-game penalty shootout. Sean Rollins has your match recap and highlights from the game.

USMNT Takes on Uruguay Tonight

With the USMNT getting set to return to action against Uruguay today, and kickoff set at 5 p.m., here are five things to know about tonight’s opponent to get you prepared for game time. There is a lot of history on the international soccer stage for La Celeste. Uruguay’s roster is headlined by Edinson Cavani. A player to watch for on the Red, White & Blue side of the pitch is striker Haji Wright. If Wright can continue his impressive ways, he could find himself on the path to the World Cup roster with the USMNT and can help his cause tonight versus Uruguay.

Canadian Men’s Team Turmoil

After a strong showing during Concacaf qualification this cycle, the journey to the World Cup may not be as easy as it seemed. Canada canceled its international friendly against Iran due to backlash from recent political concerns between the two nations. After scrambling to find a new opponent to fill the void left by Iran, Panama stepped in for the last-minute friendly. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of the Canadian Men’s National Team issues. Ahead of the scheduled friendly against Panama, Canadian players stayed off the pitch and refused to train because of a dispute over player compensation.

Notable Results in UEFA Nations League

Over in Europe, the UEFA Nations League is currently in full swing and had some notable match-ups. European powerhouses Italy and Germany faced off in a 1-1 draw. Lorenzo Pellegrini scored for Italy, Joshua Kimmich answered for Germany. Hungary defeated England 1-0 in what was a disappointing showing from the English. The drama was not all on the pitch. Before the match kicked off in a stadium that was mainly filled with children, England was booed for taking a knee.

Free Kicks

That will do it for me. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday, including the USMNT match later today. See you all next time!