Lion Links: 6/3/22

How’s it going, Mane Landers? Today is actually my birthday so a few friends and I are heading down to Punta Gorda for some rest and relaxation along the canals. It should be a nice time, even though there’s plenty of rain forecast all over Florida this weekend. Let’s also wish a happy birthday to former Lion Daryl Dike, who turns 22 today! Now, kick back and enjoy these links from around the soccer world.

Orlando City Signs Mason Stajduhar to New Contract

Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar was re-signed by Orlando City to a three-year contract through 2025, with a club option for 2026 as well. The 24-year-old has started in all three of the Lions’ U.S. Open Cup matches this year, helping the team advance past the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Philadelphia Union, and Inter Miami. Stajduhar became the club’s fourth Homegrown Player after signing in 2015 and has served as Pedro Gallese’s backup this season.

Orlando Pride Play the Houston Dash Tonight

Both of the Orlando Pride’s wins so far this season have come on the road and they will look to keep that trend going tonight when they take on the Houston Dash. The Pride and Dash both have eight points this season, although the Dash sit in fourth while the Pride are in seventh due to goal differential. The Pride have scored twice in each of their past four matches, including last week’s 2-2 draw with the Washington Spirit that featured two goals in stoppage time. Meanwhile, the Dash’s offense is spearheaded by forward Rachel Daly, who has three goals this season and has scored in Houston’s past two games.

USMNT Shifts Focus to Uruguay

The United States Men’s National Team will take on Uruguay this Sunday at 5 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. The team is coming off of a convincing 3-0 win against Morocco, but will face a tougher challenge against a Uruguayan team filled with veteran players. Luis Suarez won’t be with Uruguay on Sunday, but Edinson Cavani, Diego Godin, and Martin Caceres will all be available for selection. It will be interesting to see if USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter opts for a lineup similar to the one used on Wednesday or if he gives other players a look.

UEFA Nations League Action Continues

Spain and Portugal played to a 1-1 draw in their first group match of the UEFA Nations League. Alvaro Morata scored in the first half to give Spain the lead, but Ricardo Horta came off the bench for Portugal to equalize late in the match. Elsewhere in Europe, Erling Haaland scored in Norway’s 1-0 win over Serbia, Sweden won 2-0 against Slovenia, and Greece beat Northern Ireland 1-0. Today’s action features some exciting match-ups as France hosts Denmark, Belgium takes on the Netherlands, and Croatia faces Austria.

Free Kicks

That’s all I have for you today. Make sure to stay hydrated out there this weekend as temperatures continue to climb. Have a great Friday!