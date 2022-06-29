Wow, it’s our 300th episode! Who knew we would get this far before anyone demanded we cease and desist immediately?

Orlando City went to Cincinnati a bit shorthanded, became even more shorthanded during warmups, and didn’t accomplish much over 90 minutes in a 1-0 away loss to FC Cincinnati. Pedro Gallese played well, Antonio Carlos looked pretty good in his return, and outside of that there weren’t a lot of players of whom to sing praises. We break down a meh game in Southwestern Ohio and make our Man of the Math selections (it was unanimous, naturally).

The Pride were off this week but there was some news and a little more discussion of how this season has gone and what needs to happen to start any meaningful change. We also discussed the Young Lions of OCB, who got a big away win at Cincinnati, as well as the USWNT’s first friendly against Colombia in this international window. That led to some more Pride talk and how talent has not been the team’s problem in the past, but it sure isn’t a strength of the club at the moment.

This week’s mailbag asked us about chain restaurants not in our area, MLS expansion cities, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

One of our listeners left the most amazing PawedCast-related stories we’ve ever heard in her review on Apple Podcasts. That was a bright spot in our week, for sure.

Finally, we gave our key match-ups and predictions for Orlando City’s home matches within the next week against Nashville SC and D.C. United.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 300 went down:

0:15 - A loss in Cincinnati is not what we had in mind for Orlando City this week.

19:42 - A pause for some Pride talk, a good weekend for OCB, and the USWNT is back on the pitch.

35:27 - Our mailbag and our predictions for Nashville SC in the U.S. Open Cup and D.C. United on the Fourth of July.