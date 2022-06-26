Lion Links: 6/26/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope your weekend has been going well so far as we start off this Sunday. Orlando City B was in action yesterday and got back into the win column. There is plenty more to cover, so let’s get right to the links.

Orlando City B Victorious on the Road

The Young Lions of OCB got revenge for the senior squad, as well as an earlier loss this season, by defeating FC Cincinnati 2 on the road, 3-1 on Saturday. Orlando City B has stopped its four-game losing slide and earned its first away victory in MLS NEXT Pro. In fact, it was the team’s first point away from home this season. Jack Lynn continued his excellent form this season with yet another goal. We have more on that and the rest of the action that unfolded in our match recap.

Halliday Helps U-20 USMNT Advance Past Nicaragua

Orlando City’s Michael Halliday got the call in the starting lineup for the U-20 USMNT squad in its Concacaf U-20 Championship Round of 16 match against Nicaragua Saturday night. The U-20 USMNT took a 1-0 lead just before halftime and ultimately played to a comfortable 5-0 victory, advancing in the tournament.

&



The guys took care of business tonight!



#U20MYNT pic.twitter.com/CdOoOeOQAe — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) June 26, 2022

USWNT Defeats Colombia

The United States Women’s National Team played in a friendly against Colombia Saturday night in Denver and defeated the South American side, 3-0. The Red, White & Blue could have had a much more lopsided win if not for some missed scoring opportunities throughout the match. Former Pride midfielder Taylor Kornieck got her first national team cap and scored the final goal for the U.S. in the win. The teams will battle again on Tuesday night.

Results Around MLS

It was another packed Saturday slate of games for MLS. Over in Seattle, the Sounders scored three goals in their shutout victory over Sporting Kansas City. Nashville SC also scored three goals in a road win over D.C. United. Toronto FC defeated Atlanta United 2-1. Staying in Canada, CF Montreal defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 at home. The Houston Dynamo defeated Chicago, 2-0. Inter Miami came back late to defeat Minnesota United, 2-1. Portland thumped the Rapids while Austin and Dallas and Real Salt Lake and Columbus played to draws.

Free Kicks

The Orlando City U-15 squad was defeated 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the MLS NEXT Cup following a 2-2 draw against the New York Red Bulls.

The NWSL paid tribute to Pride defender Toni Pressley.

Our Defensive Fighter



Our Defensive Fighter

100+ regular season games, converted her first league PK in 2022, the only player to play every season in @ORLPride history, and assisted Orlando's first playoff goal in 2017!

Gareth Bale and LAFC reportedly completed a signing that seemingly came out of nowhere.

Brooks Lennon sustained an injury during warmups prior to Atlanta United’s match against Toronto FC.

The U-23 USWNT defeated India, 4-1. It’s the first time a U.S. national youth team has played India in any age group.

Victory in Sweden!



In the USA’s first-ever match against India at any youth level, the #U23WYNT claimed a 4-1 victory this morning!



⚽️ Messiah Bright 9’

⚽️ Jenna Nighswonger 47’

⚽️ Sierra Enge 75’

⚽️ Jenna Nighswonger 47'
⚽️ Sierra Enge 75'
⚽️ Ava Cook 86'

That is all for today. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday and I’ll see you all again next time!