Lion Links: 6/25/22

Well, last night did not go as planned. But, I hope you all at least enjoyed watching Antonio Carlos rejoin the Lions in the second half against FC Cincinnati. I was lucky enough to attend the game at TQL Stadium with my wife for a short and much-needed vacation.

Orlando City Falls to FC Cincinnati

Last night, the Lions lost on the road to FC Cincinnati due to a Brenner goal in the 65th minute. While the team did look to connect passes well at times and hold the lion’s share of possession, City only took half as many shots as the home team.

The bright spot of the night for Orlando was the return of Antonio Carlos, who came on at halftime to replace Thomas Williams. The teenager gained the unexpected start at left back due to a late scratch of Joao Moutinho, who was injured during warmups. Kyle Smith, who was once again called upon as a center back for the suspended Robin Jansson, was able to slide out wide at halftime into his more natural role thanks to Carlos entering the match. Unfortunately, even with what would be considered a more stable back line, the Lions could not find the back of the net nor hold on for a draw.

Our Michael Citro has your match recap of City’s 1-0 loss. And, be sure to check back for the player grades and Man of the Match, as well as our five takeaways.

Orlando City and Pride Issue Joint Statement on Roe v. Wade

The Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Pride have made a joint statement regarding Friday’s reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. The clubs and players undoubtedly will use their platforms and voices to join together to take action in the local community. Other teams and organizations, such as the NWSL, have also made similar statements.

Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Statement. pic.twitter.com/4p6zeV1701 — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) June 24, 2022

USWNT Set for Colombia Friendlies

The United States Women’s National Team begins its final preparations for the Concacaf Championship as the Yanks host Colombia tonight at 7:30 p.m. The first of the pair of friendlies will be played in Denver, with the second to follow on Tuesday in Rio Tinto Stadium. This pair of matches should benefit both teams, as the USWNT is looking to solidify a lineup in an attempt to qualify for the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. Likewise, Colombia is preparing to host the Copa America Femenina and will use these matches to see what a top-ranked team will play like against their squad.

As the USWNT will be the favorite to win both matches, it would be wise of Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski to use some rotation and the full depth of the squad. Colombia plays a physical style of soccer, and it would be a crushing blow to the team to lose a crucial player due to a reckless challenge in a friendly prior to the tournament. The USWNT attackers should look to be clinical in front of goal and end the game early by taking all momentum out of Colombia’s hands.

Women’s Summer of Soccer

All around the globe, you can find a region with a women’s tournament this summer. Beginning in July, the world’s best players in the women’s game will collide with major stakes on the line. For some, a spot in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is up for grabs. In Europe, a €16 million prize pool is there for the taking in the European Championship.

The UEFA Women’s Euros will be played from July 6-31, featuring 16 teams across England. The reigning World Cup champion USWNT will be the outright favorite for the Concacaf Championship taking place July 4-18. This tournament will serve as both the qualifiers for the World Cup and the Olympics. Competing July 2-29, the Africa Women Cup of Nations is that continent’s premier women’s soccer competition, with four semifinalists advancing automatically to the 2023 World Cup. The losing quarterfinalists get a final chance with a win-or-go-home playoff. Colombia will host the Women’s Copa America from July 8-30, in which three South American nations can qualify for the World Cup, with another two going into playoffs. Finally, July 13-30 will bring us a first-time winner of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup as New Zealand will not be competing since they are guaranteed qualification for the World Cup as a co-host nation.

Free Kicks

Orlando City defender Michael Halliday and the U.S. U-20 National Team are successfully through to the knockout rounds after topping their group at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championships.

As eyes turn towards the MLS Next Cup, Orlando City U-15 player Zackory Campagnolo is listed as a footballer you need to know. Campagnolo’s presence in goal offers security at the back and USYNT experience.

Orlando City captain Mauricio Pereyra pleads his case for your MLS All Star votes.

Most defensive line breaking passes in MLS this season



Mauricio Pereyra, Orlando City - 39

Emanuel Reynoso, Minnesota United - 34

Carles Gil, New England Revolution - 33

Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati - 31



| @OrlandoCitySC | pic.twitter.com/z0aSvDeGjO — PFF FC (@PFF_FC) June 24, 2022

That’s all I have for today, Mane Landers. Be sure to catch the Young Lions taking on FC Cincinnati 2 today at 1 p.m. as they look to bounce back from a tough loss in Columbus.

If you find yourself traveling this weekend, please drive carefully, as summer tourism is now in full swing. Leave an extra car length in front of you, take your foot off the gas when the stop light turns yellow, and keep an eye out for children at play in the neighborhood. But above all, be a good human. Vamos Orlando!