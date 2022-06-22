Orlando City returned from the international break and immediately was pressed into two matches in quick succession. However, the Lions handled the schedule well, fighting back from a goal down to earn a road draw at New England and taking care of business at home against the Houston Dynamo by earning all three points. We break down the two matches and select our Man of the Match from each game. We also discussed the ongoing problems that Robin Jansson has with the league’s referees. Just speak Swedish, big fella! Please!

OCB goalkeeper Javier Otero got a short-term contract to serve on the bench vs. the Revs but in the end his presence wasn’t needed because Pedro Gallese might be an actual octopus rather than just someone with that nickname.

The Orlando Pride were historically bad at Portland and if things don’t change soon, these types of results could start occurring far more often. The club’s NWSL side just can’t compete in the league at the moment after a promising start to the year. To make matters worse, Orlando doesn’t even have a center back on the bench at the moment. When will things get better? Maybe 2023? 2024? Who knows?

OCB was almost as bad as the Pride on Sunday, falling 6-1 at Columbus. There wasn’t even a Jack Lynn goal to celebrate, although Nick Taylor did manage to help the Young Lions avoid the shutout.

We also spent some time chatting about the USMNT’s 1-1 road draw at El Salvador. The match made co-host David Rohe feel his patriotic feels, even though it was only a draw.

This week’s mailbag asked us about the new turf at Exploria Stadium and our experiences at other sports venues. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Finally, we gave our key match-ups and predictions for Orlando City’s trip to FC Cincinnati.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 299 went down:

0:15 - A draw and a win for Orlando City’s MLS team has things going in the right direction and the Beefy Swede has to learn the value of silence.

38:52 - The Pride and OCB got some exercise and fresh air but did nothing resembling playing soccer on Sunday. Plus some USMNT talk.

1:19:57 - Our mailbag and our predictions for Cincy.