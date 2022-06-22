Lion Links: 6/22/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope all is well with you down in Florida. I’ve been staying busy up here in Chicago while having fun catching up with friends from my time working at Walt Disney World. There is plenty to cover today, so let’s get to the links.
Angharad James Called Up for Wales
Orlando Pride midfielder Angharad James has been called up to the Wales Women’s National Team. James has played in six matches for the Pride this season in the NWSL, including their last match against the Portland Thorns this past Sunday.
Haz gets the call ☎️@AngharadJames16 is headed to Spain for @Cymru friendly against New Zealand! https://t.co/k9PIbN7jdw pic.twitter.com/yCoeYHPOgr— Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) June 21, 2022
Wales will play an international friendly on June 28 against New Zealand as it prepares for its 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying matches in September against Greece and Slovenia.
Former Pride Players Discuss the Growth of Women’s Sports
This week marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX and many women are sharing their stories about the growth of sports among women and girls at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels. Former Orlando Pride and San Diego Wave player Alex Morgan shared some insight about her experience when she felt the sport was being ignored by newspapers, magazines, and television and how she found a way around the lack of coverage by using social media.
“I don’t have the salary of a Ronaldo or Messi,” says Morgan, now with San Diego Wave of the NWSL. “I think females have been able to use their platforms to gain more financial viability.”
Another former Pride player, Ali Krieger, also shared how she tracks engagement on social media and how talking to fans has helped her identify posts that resonate the most by connecting with her personal life. Despite fears of pushback, social media has given women the opportunity to build their brand, get sponsorships, and create new ways to connect with their followers. The article is a good read that I highly recommend you check out.
Sacramento Republic FC Stuns the LA Galaxy
Orlando City SC will have to wait a week for its U.S. Open Cup match-up against Nashville SC, but the quarterfinals kicked off last night on the west coast. The LA Galaxy and Sacramento Republic FC squared off, with Sacramento scoring within the first few minutes for an early lead. An own goal from former Lion Conor Donovan leveled things in the first half, but Luis Felipe scored the winner from distance to “cupset” the Galaxy and launch Sacramento into the semifinals.
Luis Felipe finds a way @LAGalaxy 1-2 @SacRepublicFC | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/WEODlnFRrd— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) June 22, 2022
Today, we have two more Open Cup quarterfinal match-ups. The Hudson River derby will take place at 7 p.m. as the New York Red Bulls host New York City FC and then Sporting Kansas City will take on Union Omaha at 7:30 p.m. You can watch all the action on ESPN+.
USMNT’s Opponents for September Friendlies Revealed
The United States Men’s National Team announced which teams it will play in its last international friendlies before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins in November. The USMNT will face fellow World Cup participants Japan and Saudi Arabia in Europe in September. The Americans will play Japan on Sept. 23, with the location for that match still to be determined. The last time the U.S. played Japan in an international friendly was back on Feb. 10, 2006 in San Francisco when the USA won 3-2. On Sept. 27, the USMNT will play Saudi Arabia at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain. This will be the seventh meeting between these two sides. USMNT Head Coach Greg Berhalter gave his perspective on these upcoming friendlies with the World Cup less than five months away.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to measure ourselves against fellow World Cup participants,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Together with the two games in June against Morocco and Uruguay, we will have experienced a great diversity of styles and quality opponents to help us prepare for what lies ahead at the World Cup in November.”
Free Kicks
- The U.S. clinched a spot in the knockout stage of the Concacaf U-20 Championship after its 2-2 draw against Canada. Orlando’s Michael Halliday started in the match but had an own goal. The U.S. will face Cuba tonight with a chance to secure first place in Group E.
- MLS released its Team of the Week and, despite scoring two goals against the Dynamo this weekend, Orlando forward Ercan Kara only made the bench this time around.
- The latest MLS power rankings have been released. The Lions moved up four spots to ninth after they held on to defeat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 this past weekend.
- Fans can now make their voices heard as the online voting process to select players for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game has started. For the first time, you can choose a lineup of players for this year’s match on Aug. 10 at Allianz Field.
- USMNT and AS Roma defender Bryan Reynolds has reached an agreement on a loan deal with Belgian club KVC Westerlo, with an option to make the transfer permanent.
- Paris Saint-Germain is having discussions with Nice manager Christophe Galtier to replace Mauricio Pochettino.
That will do it for me today, Mane Landers. Enjoy your Wednesday and I’ll see you next time.
Loading comments...