Lion Links: 6/21/22

Happy Tuesday, everyone. It was a rather topsy-turvy week for Orlando’s soccer teams. Orlando City got an important win at home against the Houston Dynamo, while the Orlando Pride and Orlando City B...were not as fortunate. Life goes on though, and the only way out is through. With that in mind, let’s get into today’s links, there’s plenty to discuss.

Columbus Crew Sign Cucho Hernandez

A piece of news that was rumored over the weekend has now been confirmed, as the Columbus Crew have completed the signing of forward Cucho Hernandez from Watford FC. Hernandez joins the Crew as a Young Designated Player after Columbus coughed up a $10-$10.5 million transfer fee. That number makes him Columbus’ record signing, and he is also a top 10 most expensive deal in MLS history. Hernandez will not be able to take the field until the summer transfer window opens on July 7.

Former Lion Brings Experience for Hartford Athletic

Corey Hertzog won a championship back when Orlando City was still in the USL. He’s now bringing that experience to help Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship. His road in professional soccer hasn’t always been an easy one, with his time in St. Louis plagued by injuries. Now though, he has a goal and an assist in eight games for Hartford and is one of the few players on the roster to have a championship to his name. Hartford coach Harry Watling has praised Hertzog’s personality and character, but also his play on the pitch. It’s always nice to see a former Lion doing good things, so here’s to Corey keeping up the good work.

Reflecting on Yunus Musah’s Time With the USMNT

Yunus Musah only officially committed to representing the United States at the senior level in March of 2021. Since that time, he started all but one competitive match after making his debut in the October window of World Cup qualifying. He’s become a key part of the team, capable of using his dribble to progress the ball and push attacks forward in a way that no one else is quite capable of. He says he’s happy with the decision that he made to represent the United States after playing for England at various youth levels, and that he hasn’t looked back at all.

Ryan Giggs Resigns from Wales

Ryan Giggs has resigned from his position as the manager of Wales so as not to be a distraction during preparations for the World Cup. Giggs is awaiting trial for a domestic violence charge and has been on leave from the job since November of 2020, when he was arrested. Giggs has denied the charges and pled not guilty but his trial is currently delayed until August, which is just a few months away from the start of the first World Cup to be held during the winter. Rob Page has taken the reins in his absence and led Wales to its first World Cup appearance since 1958. Giggs spoke about not wanting to be a destabilizing force in the buildup to the tournament and says he intends to resume a career in management at a later date.

Free Kicks

Welcome to Atlanta, @RaulGudino1!#ATLUTD has signed Mexican goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño through the end of the 2022 season. — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) June 20, 2022

You have a chance to buy one of the match-worn Juneteenth edition Orlando City jerseys, the proceeds of which will go to a good cause.

Live Now



Our match-worn jerseys are up for auction now with proceeds of the jerseys benefitting My Brother’s Keeper Orlando. — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) June 20, 2022

That does it for me today. Y’all stay safe out there.