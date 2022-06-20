 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLS: FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC

2022 Match 17 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati

A collection of stories about the Lions’ 17th game of the 2022 MLS season as Orlando City visits southwest Ohio.

Contributors: David Rohe and Michael Citro
/ new

All of our content from Orlando City at FC Cincinnati can be found right here in our match stream.

2 Total Updates Since
Jun 22, 2022, 11:01am EDT