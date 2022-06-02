Lion Links: 6/2/22

Happy Thursday, Mane Landers. Before we enjoy today’s links, let’s wish Orlando City B forward Ethan Subachan a happy 17th birthday today!

New Face in the Orlando Pride Camp

Former English Women’s Super League and NWSL defender Brooke Hendrix is training with the Orlando Pride.

Hendrix played at West Ham with current Pride keeper Anna Moorhouse.

The 29-year-old native of Georgia played in the NWSL in 2021, when she made seven appearances with Racing Louisville. She last played with Melbourne Victory FC in Australia, making 11 appearances and scoring a goal this past season. This doesn’t necessarily mean Hendrix will end up joining Orlando, but the NWSL transfer window is open.

USMNT Shuts Out Morocco, 3-0

Goals by Brenden Aaronson, Tim Weah, and Haji Wright propelled the U.S. Men’s National Team to a dominant 3-0 friendly victory over fellow World Cup entrant Morocco in Cincinnati Wednesday night. After bringing down a long ball from Walker Zimmerman with a beautiful touch, Christian Pulisic found Aaronson for an easy look in front of goal in the 26th minute. Things just got better for the U.S. from there and the Yanks cruised to an easy win. The squad travels to Kansas City to face Uruguay in another friendly this Sunday before two Concacaf Nations League matches on June 10 and 14.

USMNT Camp Storylines

The USMNT’s Pulisic and Weston McKennie are excited to be reunited with striker Haji Wright in a U.S. national team camp. Malik Tillman chose to play with the United States over Germany because he sees a quicker path to making a World Cup roster with the Americans and he likes where USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter envisions him on the pitch. According to MLSSoccer.com’s Joseph Lowery, this USMNT window is huge, for various reasons, for Matt Turner, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Roldán, and Jesús Ferreira.

Ukraine One Win Away from World Cup

Ukraine is one win away from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup after knocking out Scotland 3-1 in a playoff semifinal match in Glasgow. Ukraine will now play Wales in Cardiff on Sunday and the winner of that match will advance to the World Cup, where it will face the United States on the competition’s first day. Captain Andriy Yarmolenko scored in the 33rd minute and helped create Roman Yaremchuk’s header in the 49th. Callum McGregor’s 79th minute strike put Scotland on the board but Ukrainian substitute Artem Dovbyk scored in stoppage time to finish out the game.

