Orlando City hasn’t played in a while but that’s all about to change. With two matches this week, we’re all about to fill our need for seeing the Lions on the pitch. Since last week, there’s been some news on the injury front. The bad news surrounds Homegrown goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar, while the better news pertains to Benji Michel and Antonio Carlos. We’ve got all of that for you, plus the new way we’ll be watching MLS games starting next season. We also talked about a clown who advanced to the World Cup at the expense of our own dear octopus, Pedro Gallese.

The Orlando Pride played in Chicago this past weekend and things didn’t go well, although they could have gone worse in Seb Hines’ debut as acting manager of the squad. The investigation into Amanda Cromwell and Sam Greene goes on and so do the losses for the Pride, although this one was certainly much more competitive than the last one in Houston. We talk a little about the Pride goings-on but mostly we lament what is turning out to be another season to forget.

OCB fell on the road but Jack Lynn just keeps finding the net, so there’s at least something positive going on with the Young Lions, who are waiting for some players to return from international duty. Lynn’s record pace for OCB continues and we’re here for it.

This week’s mailbag asked us if we’ve read any good books lately, and it turns out that we have. There was also a question about Stranger Things Season 4 that we stuck at the end for those who aren’t ready to be spoiled. Don’t worry, we give you plenty of warning before we launch into any spoiler territory. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

After a quick chat about the USMNT’s win over Grenada (the El Salvador match happened after we recorded), we gave our key match-ups and predictions for Orlando City’s trip to New England and home game against Houston.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 298 went down:

0:15 - Mason’s surgery, some injured Lions return to training, and MLS finds a way to make its games more accessible for streaming starting in 2023.

24:26 - The Pride’s first game under Seb Hines wasn’t great but it wasn’t worse. Plus, we just kind of vented about the Pride for several minutes.

46:09 - Our OCB rewind, the mailbag, the USMNT, key match-ups and predictions for New England and Houston, and a special spoiler section for a mailbag question about Stranger Things.