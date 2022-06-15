Lion Links: 6/15/22

Hello, Mane Landers! I hope all of you are well in Florida. We finally have an Orlando City match tonight after the conclusion of the international break. First up, let’s wish a happy birthday to (currently on administrative leave) Orlando Pride Head Coach Amanda Cromwell and Orlando City B midfielder Brian Lopez! With that said, let’s get to today’s links.

Orlando City Takes on the New England Revolution

Orlando City hits the road for this midweek match-up as it faces the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Lions will look to bounce back after losing their last match 3-1 to FC Dallas back on May 28. The Revolution enter this match after getting a 2-1 win against Sporting Kansas City this past Sunday and extending their unbeaten run to six matches. The Lions will look to continue their solid road form but they’ve never won at Gillette.

MLS Partners with Apple for Streaming

Major League Soccer and Apple announced that, starting in 2023, the Apple TV app will be the new home to watch every MLS match. This will be a 10-year deal and will allow fans from around the world to watch all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, along with select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches. This also means there will be no local blackouts or restrictions on matches. The new streaming service will also feature more content, such as a weekly, live whip-around show, game replays, highlights, and more. If you are a season ticket holder, the new MLS streaming service will be included as part of MLS full season ticket packages. More details on signing up for the streaming service and pricing will be announced in the coming months.

USMNT Draws With El Salvador

The United States Men’s National Team went to El Salvador and left with a point after a 1-1 draw in the Concacaf Nations League. El Salvador took the lead in the first half thanks to a goal from Alexander Larin and Paul Arriola was sent off in the second half, making things more difficult for the USMNT. But a red card El Salvador’s Ronald Gomez gave the U.S. life and Jordan Morris was able to equalize in stoppage time to salvage a draw. The two nations will meet again in March of next year when the Concacaf Nations League returns.

Costa Rica Clinches Final World Cup Spot

The group stage is now set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Costa Rica punched the final ticket to the tournament after defeating New Zealand, 1-0. This is the third time in a row that Costa Rica has qualified for the World Cup as Concacaf will now have four teams in the tournament. Joel Campbell gave the Ticos an early lead and New Zealand wasn’t able to make a comeback as Kosta Barbarouses was sent off with a red card in the second half. Costa Rica will compete in Group E at the World Cup alongside Germany, Japan, and Spain.

