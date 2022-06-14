2022 Match 16 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Houston Dynamo

All of our content from Orlando City vs. the Houston Dynamo can be found right here in our match stream.
Jun 15, 2022, 11:01am EDT
Jun 15, 2022, 11:01am EDT
-
June 17
Orlando City vs. Houston Dynamo: Scouting Report
A deep dive into the Lions’ upcoming weekend opponent, the Houston Dynamo.
-
June 17
Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Houston Dynamo
Get up to speed on a Houston team that Orlando City hasn’t faced since 2019.
-
June 15
PawedCast 298: OCSC, Pride, and Revs & Dynamo Previews
The Lions finally return to the pitch this week...twice!