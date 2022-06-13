Lion Links: 6/13/22

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! The international break is about to run into the return of the MLS season, and I am here for it. Those that listen to The Mane Land PawedCast know that I often say more soccer is better, and we have plenty of soccer to watch this coming week. Finally, I want to wish my father a happy 76th birthday! Let’s get to the links.

Orlando Pride Woes Continue

The Orlando Pride headed to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Red Stars. Interim Head Coach Seb Hines’ first match in charge didn’t end up the way he likely hoped as the Pride lost 1-0. Once again, it was a bad giveaway in the Pride’s half that gifted the opposition an early lead. Our Sean Rollins has your match recap.

USMNT Prepares for El Salvador

The U.S. travels to Estadio Cuscatlán Tuesday night for a Concacaf Nations League match against El Salvador. Former USMNT player Hugo Pérez is La Selecta’s head coach. The Yanks will look to keep their winning streak going as the team heads to Central America. El Salvador started its Nations League group play with a win and a draw against Grenada, and is the USMNT’s biggest competition in Group D as a result. The match will be shown on Paramount+ at 10 p.m.

El Pulpo Faces Australia

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and Peru will face Australia in a World Cup playoff match at 2 p.m. today. El Pulpo will lead La Blanquirroja against the Aussies as they hope to qualify for the World Cup for the second straight time and sixth time overall. The winner will be placed in Group D with France, Denmark, and Tunisia.

Liverpool Reportedly Signs Darwin Núñez

Liverpool reportedly agreed to sign Benfica forward Darwin Núñez to a deal worth up to €100 million according to ESPN’s sources. Negotiations have been going on for the better part of a week between the two clubs. Núñez would help fill the void left by Sadio Mane should the Senegalese forward choose to move on from Liverpool. This deal would break Liverpool’s transfer record, previously held by Virgil Van Dijk’s at just under €85 million.

Free Kicks

Luca de la Torre could leave Eerste Divisie club Heracles Almelo. The USMNT midfielder had a good match against Grenada, and aims to make the roster for the World Cup in Qatar.

Bruce Arena promised that the New England Revolution won’t change their game plan despite the departure of Adam Buksa. I’m going to chalk that up to coach speak, because that’s just ridiculous.

Portugal didn’t bring Cristiano Ronaldo to its match against Switzerland and couldn’t maintain the unbeaten record it’s had throughout 2022. The Ronaldo-less Portuguese side lost 1-0. That loss coupled with Spain’s 2-0 win over the Czech Republic gives Spain the lead in Group 2.

That will do it for today. Go Lions, go Pride, and go USMNT!