Lion Links: 6/12/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope your Sunday is off to a great start. It was another weekend off for the Lions, but that doesn’t mean the action stops for Orlando soccer. Let’s get you caught up on Orlando City B, the Pride, and more in today’s links!

Orlando City B Falls 2-1 on the Road

In a battle of MLS NEXT Pro developmental sides whose senior teams will meet in a few days, Orlando City B took to the road in New England, where the Revs’ prospects won, 2-1. Jack Lynn continued his scoring ways, but it was not enough. The Young Lions have been a bit shorthanded of late and are struggling as a result.

Pride Add Brazilian Midfielder Thais Reiss to Squad

The Orlando Pride announced the signing of midfielder Thais Reiss on Saturday. The Brazil native had been training with the club since the beginning of preseason as a non-roster camp invitee and has now inked a deal for the rest of the 2022 NWSL season. The Pride have seen enough from Reiss to add her to the roster, bringing in some depth.

Pride Focusing on Today’s Match in Chicago

Ahead of the Pride’s away match against the Chicago Red Stars this evening, former Lion and current Pride acting head coach Seb Hines shared his thoughts on the club at media availability. Although Hines did not speak much on the recent coaching situation, he discussed his focus on preparing the Pride for the next match. Hines said that his job right now is to make sure the players are prepared so they can just go out there and play football. Amid the unfortunate developments surrounding the Pride, it is great to see Hines continuing his post-playing career in Orlando and the way he is approaching this sudden opportunity with the club.

Jesus Ferreira’s Impact with the USMNT

During the USMNT’s victory against Grenada in the Concacaf Nations League, it was Jesus Ferreira who stepped up on the score sheet and was the star of the show. Ferreira’s four goals for the Red, White & Blue come as a welcome development for a side that is looking for more attacking options and depth ahead of the World Cup. The heavily rotated squad provided some answers for the depth of this squad and got the result against a side the USMNT were expected to beat.

Notable Results Around UEFA Nations League

The action continues over in Europe for the UEFA nations League. England and Italy played to a scoreless draw behind closed doors. Germany was held by Hungary to a 1-1 draw in Budapest. Ireland scored three in its shutout win against Scotland. Memphis Depay will be regretting an amazing scoring opportunity in the 2-2 draw between the Netherlands and Poland. Wales came up with a late goal to secure a point in a 1-1 draw against Belgium.

Free Kicks

That will do it for me. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday and the Pride match later this evening.