Orlando City at New England Revolution: Scouting Report

Orlando City will head up north this upcoming Wednesday to play its first midweek league game of the MLS season when the Lions take on the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. This will also mark the first time Orlando has faced New England this season. The Revs have struggled at times this year after a very successful 2021 campaign. Let’s take a deep dive into the Revolution to learn more about the Lions’ next opponent.

Statistical Analysis

Offensively, the Revolution have been one of the more consistent teams in MLS this season. New England currently ranks eighth in goals scored (22), ninth in total scoring attempts (180), and seventh in accurate scoring attempts (63). One area where the Revolution have slightly struggled is with the percentage of accurate scoring attempts to total scoring attempts. In this category, New England has an accurate shooting percentage of 35%, which is still in the top half of the league (tied for 13th), despite that being one of the club’s deficiencies. The Revolution’s offensive success is also tied to a strong passing game. New England ranks tied for third in MLS in assists (26), fifth in passing percentage (83.2%), and tied for fourth in accurate long ball percentage (54.2%). This strong passing game helps the Revolution limit turnovers and optimize time of possession, which allows their offense to flow much more smoothly.

Defense is the main area in which New England has struggled thus far. The Revolution are tied for eighth in MLS in goals conceded (23), however, they are tied for 19th in total shots against (53), which means that the Revolution are conceding a goal 43.4% of the time a shot goes up against them. New England also ranks in the bottom third of the league in the following categories; 21st in blocks (182), 25th in pressures (1,779), 25th in tackles (202), and 28th in interceptions (93). It is not all doom and gloom for the Revolution defense though, as they are the best team in MLS in one-on-one situations, ranking first in duel percentage (54.8%). Despite the lack of total pressures for New England, the Revs have been proficient at capitalizing on those situations when they arise, ranking ninth in successful pressure percentage (30.4%) this season.

Players to Watch

(Disclaimer: All stats, both for the club and for individual players, were taken before the Revolution’s match this Sunday against Kansas City and may have changed between the writing of this article and match time.)

Forward Adam Buksa had been the main contributor for the New England offense this season before recently being transferred to RC Lens. This has left midfielder Carles Gil to pick up the slack and carry the offense for the Revolution. Gil now leads the team in goals (3), is second in total scoring attempts (21), and is third among players to play over 250 minutes in accurate shooting percentage (42.9%). Another area where Gil has been helpful has been in facilitating the offense for New England this season, as he is first on the team and in MLS in crosses (44) and he is first on the Revolution in assists (7).

For the most part, New England has relied on a team effort to get stops when on defense. However, a couple of players have stood out for the Revolution’s defensive efforts. Defender Andrew Farrell has been the best at efficiency in one-on-one scenarios, as he is first in duel percentage (75%). Midfielder Matt Polster has played a key role in disrupting the flow of other clubs’ offenses, ranking first among the Revolution in interceptions (15). Goalkeeping duties have been split among three players for the Revolution this season, as Matt Turner has started five matches and Brad Knighton and former Lion Earl Edwards Jr. have each started in four. Knighton has the best save percentage of the group, allowing eight goals and making 13 saves for a save percentage of 61.9%. Before his transfer to Chelsea, Turner allowed the fewest goals, conceding seven goals to the opposition in his five starts this season.

That is what I could find on the New England Revolution. Let me know what you think about the Lions’ chances in this upcoming match in the comments below and as always, go Orlando!