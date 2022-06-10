Lion Links: 6/10/22

How’s it going, Mane Landers? This week has felt like forever for me, but I’m looking forward to the weekend. I don’t have much planned, but it will be nice to just sleep in and get some reading done. Hopefully the rain doesn’t ruin any of your plans over the next few days. Let’s dive into today’s links from around the soccer world!

The Orlando Pride will go on the road to face the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the second match between the two clubs this season. On May 22, the Red Stars came to Exploria Stadium and left with all three points in a 4-2 result. Mallory Pugh scored twice in that match and she leads Chicago’s strong offense. The Pride have a solid record at SeatGeek Stadium though, winning four of their last five regular-season games there. Sunday’s match will also be Seb Hines’ debut as the Pride’s acting head coach after Amanda Cromwell was placed on administrative leave earlier this week.

USMNT Plays Grenada Tonight

The United States Men’s National Team will take on Grenada tonight at 10 p.m. in the Concacaf Nation League’s group stage. The match will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX, and is the last time the USMNT will play in the U.S. before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November. The USMNT won the Nations League last year and was drawn into a group with Grenada and El Salvador. Whichever nation finishes atop the group will reach the finals next summer. After tonight’s match, the USMNT will travel to play El Salvador on Tuesday.

Tonight’s match will allow USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter to evaluate his players as the team prepares for the World Cup. Most eyes will be on the USMNT’s forwards as Jesus Ferreira and Haji Wright will likely have many opportunities to impress against Grenada. The game may also provide a clearer look at what Brenden Aaronson’s role will be in the USMNT’s midfield.

Alex Morgan Named Player of the Month

May belonged to San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan. The former Pride player was named NWSL Player of the Month after scoring six times over the course of May and she leads the league with eight goals this season. Four of those goals came in the Wave’s 4-0 win against NJ/NY Gotham FC on May 7 and she’s helped her team reach the top of the NWSL standings. Morgan was also named to the NWSL’s Best XI of the Month alongside teammate and former Pride player Taylor Kornieck. Kornieck has appeared in every game for San Diego this season and scored two late goals to salvage a 2-2 draw with the Portland Thorns earlier this week.

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr Claim Awards

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was named Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year for a second time after scoring 23 goals and adding 13 assists for Liverpool in this past English Premier League season. Manchester City’s Phil Foden won the Young Player of the Year award for the second year in a row, helping his team win the league title. The PFA’s Team of the Year features nine players from either City or Liverpool, with Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger as the other two players.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr became the first Australian to win the PFA’s Player of the Year award for a season that included 20 goals and a Women’s Soccer League title. City’s Lauren Hemp won the Young Player of the Year award for a third straight year, becoming the first player to win the award four times.

Free Kicks

Orlando City’s Alex Freeman started in the U-19 USMNT’s 3-0 win over Norway on Thursday.

Another day, another dub for the #U19MYNT in Spain!



The USA topped Norway 3-0 with a pair of first-half goals from Rodrigo Neri and another from Sergio Oregel Jr. pic.twitter.com/LYtyTT9suG — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) June 9, 2022

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and Peru will be viewed as the favorite in their World Cup playoff against Australia in Qatar on Monday.

Former Orlando City B defender Kyle Callan-McFadden had successful back surgery. The 27-year-old currently plays over in England with King’s Lynn Town.

Successful back surgery ✅ Thanks to club, fans, family & my team mates for their support over the last few months! Was frustrating not to be battling with the boys every week. Rehab starts now & already can’t wait to head and kick it again @officialKLtown pic.twitter.com/ThuliMNyO9 — Kyle Callan-McFadden (@KyleMc4) June 9, 2022

That’s all I have for you today. Make sure to stay hydrated out there, especially if you plan on being out and about. Have a fantastic Friday and rest of your weekend!