Lion Links: 5/9/22

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers. Originally, I wasn’t going to use my usual greeting, but then the Pride came through to end my weekend on a positive note. As for Orlando City, it was a rough one on Saturday afternoon, but we don’t have much time to dwell on it as the Lions host the Philadelphia Union tomorrow night in Exploria Stadium. This is the type of match that demands a big crowd despite being on a weeknight. I hope you’ll do your best to be there. Let’s get to the links.

Pride Get First Win of the Year

The Orlando Pride traveled to Los Angeles for their first ever match against Angel City FC and won 1-0. Sydney Leroux got things started for the Pride with a goal in the third minute. It wasn’t the Pride’s only chance at goal, but it was their only shot on target and the lone goal of the match. Orlando spent the next 87 minutes plus stoppage time defending that one-goal lead. Erin McLeod made a few key saves to earn the clean sheet, and the mistakes that usually hurt the Pride didn’t in this match.

Orlando City Takes On the Union Tomorrow

The U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 32 begins tomorrow and Orlando City will be in action as it hosts the Philadelphia Union at 7 p.m. The Union are winless in four matches heading into the match while the Lions have won three of their last four matches at home across all competitions. Orlando City will need to improve after its performance against CF Montréal if the club expects to beat one of the top teams in MLS and advance further in the competition.

MLS Match Results

The Vancouver Whitecaps defeated fellow Canadian club Toronto FC, 1-0 on a 90th-minute goal from Tosaint Ricketts. Earlier in the match, Toronto seemingly had the go-ahead goal, but it was disallowed.

Nashville SC defeated Real Salt Lake on goals from David Romney and CJ Sapong. The win is Nashville’s first in its brand new stadium, GEODIS Park. Nashville dominated RSL with 54% of the possession and 21 shots (10 on target) to RSL’s six (two on target). The LA Galaxy went on the road to take on Austin FC and left Q2 Stadium with all three points after a 1-0 win.

U-17 USWNT Wins Concacaf Women’s Championship

The U-17 United State’s Women’s National Team defeated Mexico to win the 2022 Concacaf U-17 Women’s Championship. Lauren Martinho started the scoring for the U.S. in the 20th minute, capitalizing on a poor clearance from Mexico and rocketing a shot off the underside of the crossbar and across the goal line. Mexico equalized following a mistake by the U.S. in the 66th minute as Alice Soto sent in a cross and Maribel Flores put it in. The U.S. scored the game winner in the 77th minute when Melina Rebimbas took a pass from Taylor Suarez and buried it just inside the far post.

Free Kicks

STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING AND WATCH THIS SAM KERR GOAL!



Kerr scores a STUNNING equalizer for Chelsea to move them back to the top of the table! #FAWSL

: @CNBC pic.twitter.com/vy9z3u4aE6 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 8, 2022

Sam Kerr is special. pic.twitter.com/SWjOgmiUCB — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) May 8, 2022

Manchester City released a limited-edition shirt celebrating the 10th anniversary of Sergio Aguero’s last-minute strike to give City the English Premier League title.

That will do it for today. Open Cup glory is there for the taking, and you don’t want to miss that possibility. Vamos Orlando!