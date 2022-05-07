Orlando Pride Sign Midfielder Jordyn Listro

The Orlando Pride bolstered their midfield depth with the signing of Canadian international Jordyn Listro through the rest of the 2022 NWSL season. The midfielder returns to the Pride after a year with the Kansas City Current. Listro was out of contract after the Current declined her option following the 2021 season.

“We are excited to welcome Jordyn back to Orlando as a member of the Pride,” Orlando Pride General Manager Ian Fleming said in a club press release. “She’s been training with us again for the last few weeks and has impressed us with her development, work ethic, and positive mindset, and we felt it was the right time to bring her back into the fold. It’s good to have her back with the group once more.”

The 25-year-old joined the Pride on a short-term contract for the 2020 NWSL Fall Series and earned a contract with Orlando prior to the 2021 season. Just 74 days later, Orlando traded Listro to Kansas City in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft. The Pride moved that draft pick to North Carolina in exchange for the NWSL rights to Deanne Rose, another Canadian international who is currently playing for Reading in England.

Listro, a product of the University of South Florida, appeared in three of Orlando’s Fall Series matches in 2020, without a direct goal contribution. She appeared in seven matches in 2021 with Kansas City, starting one, but did not contribute a goal or assist in 227 minutes (32.4 minutes per game). She earned one yellow card.

In her international career, Listro has represented Canada at the U-17 and senior levels. She made her youth international debut at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Azerbaijan in 2012. Her senior debut came on Feb. 21, 2021 at Exploria Stadium, the home of the Pride, in the SheBelieves Cup. She has two caps with Canada.

Listro made her debut as a professional with UDG Tenerife in the Spanish Primera División, appearing in five matches in 2017. While at USF, she set a school record for games played (82), starting 75 matches and providing five career assists.

What It Means for Orlando

Listro adds some depth and bite to the Pride’s central midfield without breaking the bank. While financial details weren’t released, it’s probably fair to say that the Pride are taking a small cap hit with the signing. Orlando needed more grit and depth in central defense and Listro can provide that.

The Canadian holds a green card and will not occupy an international spot for the Pride.

She doesn’t typically provide much on the attacking end, but that won’t be her role anyway with Orlando. If she couldn’t break into the Kansas City midfield a year ago, it’s unlikely she would start over Pride teammates Meggie Dougherty Howard, Angharad James, or Gunny Jonsdottir, if they’re healthy. However, Jonsdottir has been used in a more attacking role since Marta’s injury and MDH has struggled with injuries in 2022. Rookie Mikayla Cluff has also seen time in the Pride midfield but is off to a bit of a rough start in terms of dealing with the physicality of the league and the speed with which opponents close her down. She’s also been playing a bit out of position in a deeper role while Jonsdottir has been pushed higher up the pitch due to displaying more confidence and willingness to get into the box on the attacking end.

To summarize, the Listro signing may strengthen the team’s depth in a key position but it’s not the kind of signing by itself that is likely to lift Orlando above the level the team has shown throughout the Challenge Cup and last week’s home opener.