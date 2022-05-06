Orlando City at CF Montreal: Scouting Report

Orlando City will head north of the border to take on Eastern Conference opponents CF Montreal on Saturday at Saputo Stadium at 4 p.m. This will be the Lions’ second match against Montreal this season after Orlando beat Montreal 2-0 at home to start the season. Let’s take a deep dive into this weekend’s match-up against CF Montreal.

Statistical Analysis

Montreal has had one of the more efficient offenses in MLS this season. The Canadian club finds itself ranked fourth in goals scored, putting up a stellar 16 goals this season. Montreal does not come at opponents with a barrage of attacking chances, however, as the club is currently 18th in MLS in total scoring attempts. Instead, they elect for an offensive system based around efficiency and the ability to create quality opportunities for goals. Montreal currently ranks ninth in on-target scoring attempts (39), eighth in accurate shooting percentage (37.9%), and third in goals per shot (0.15). This quality over quantity style of offense has obviously paid off for Montreal so far this season, as it has been one of the better offensive teams in MLS.

Contrary to the offensive prowess that Montreal has displayed this season, the team has appeared to struggle on the defensive side of the ball. Montreal currently sits tied for third in most goals allowed this season (18), as only Miami (18), Toronto (19), and San Jose (23) have conceded equal to, or as many goals as Montreal has. Furthermore, Montreal is currently in the bottom half of MLS in interceptions (74), ranking 24th, tackles (131, 25th), and blocks (118, 22nd). It’s not all bad for the Montreal defense however, as it has been successful at applying pressure to opposing offenses. The team is currently tied for 13th in MLS with a successful pressure percentage of 30.2%. Montreal has also been above average in one-on-one scenarios, ranking ninth with a duel percentage of 51.9%. Orlando still has the edge in this category though, as the Lions have been the best in the league as they come out on top of duels 54.4% of the time.

Players to Watch

The Montreal offense is led by two key players. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has been the best offensive weapon for Montreal so far this season, leading the club in goals scored (4) and accurate shooting percentage (57.1%), while also being second in total scoring attempts (14). Mihailovic has also played a key role in setting up scoring chances for other Montreal players, as he is first on the club in assists (4) and crosses (11). Forward Romell Quioto has been next in line behind Mihailovic offensively for Montreal. Quioto leads the club in total scoring attempts (15), is second in goals scored (3), and is fourth among Montreal players with over 200 minutes on the pitch in accurate shooting percentage (46.7%).

Defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama, who is suspended Saturday, has played a key role in the success for Montreal in one-on-one scenarios, as he leads the club in duels won (112). Wanyama has also helped disrupt opponents’ passing game as well, as he is tied for second on the team in interceptions (9). Defender Rudy Camacho is ahead of Wanyama in interceptions, leading the club with an impressive 20 this season. The starting goalkeeper for Montreal is Sebastian Breza, who has 18 goals against and 22 saves, which is good enough for a 55% save percentage on the year. Breza has also faced two penalty kicks this season, but has conceded on both attempts.

