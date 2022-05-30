Lion Links: 5/30/22

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers. I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t a great soccer weekend for me, as three of my teams lost, but life goes on. In fact, with MLS taking a break, there’s one less club for me to worry about for a few weeks, though I’m certain I’ll be champing at the bit for the Lions to get back to playing. Before we start today’s links, let’s wish a happy birthday to Orlando City B midfielder Alejandro Granados!

Orlando City B Loses to FC Cincinnati 2

The Young Lions played a high-scoring, back-and-forth match with FC Cincinnati 2. Despite scoring first, OCB was ultimately defeated 5-3. It wasn’t all bad as Orlando’s Moises Tablante started things off with an absolute rocket of a goal in the early going.

What a strike!



Jack Lynn added OCB’s other two goals, with one coming from a penalty kick in the second half. The Young Lions are back in action on June 4 at 7 p.m. against New York City FC II.

Giving Back to the Community

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Orlando City and the Orlando Pride are a part of our local community. Yes, the clubs are in Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League, but the foundation for the organization is the connection it has with the greater Orlando area. That connection was in effect last week as Vice President of Community Relations Kay Rawlins helped organize the Delivering Hope event in which the club gave 100 beds to children and their families from seven local nonprofit organizations.

Nottingham Forest Earns Promotion to the English Premier League

Nottingham Forest defeated Huddersfield 1-0 to get promoted to the English Premier League for the first time in 23 years. All it took was an own goal from Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill to secure Forest’s promotion. Forest was once one of the best teams in the top tier of English football, and will have the opportunity to build upon what manager Steve Cooper has done since taking over partway into the 2021/22 campaign.

Player Departures Following Champions League

With many European leagues and the Champions League finished, players and clubs are making decisions heading into the off-season. Marcelo has decided to leave Real Madrid following its 14th Champions League victory. The 34-year-old right back is the most decorated player in the club’s history.

On the other side of that match is Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. The forward is reportedly leaving his club even though his current contract runs through next season. The Senegal international is looking for a new challenge according to reports and there are rumors that the Bundesliga’s Bayern Munich is eyeing the attacker.

That will do it for this edition of your links.