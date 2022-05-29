Lion Links: 5/29/22

Hello, Mane Landers. Before we get to the news of the day, let’s give a special birthday shoutout to Orlando City right back Ruan and to former Lion and current Pride assistant coach Sebastian Hines.

Lions Fall to Dallas at Home

In what seemed to be a match that was going well for the most part for Orlando City, things changed suddenly on the Lions in the second half and they lost 3-1 to FC Dallas. Orlando City was unable to capitalize on its chances to extend a 1-0 lead, while the visitors took advantage of theirs to score three unanswered goals. Ercan Kara had an excellent opportunity to level the game 2-2 at one point but sent his header wide. The second half will be one for the Lions to forget and move on from quickly as the season continues.

Young Lions Called Up

U-19 USMNT Head Coach Marko Mitrovic announced the roster for upcoming friendlies against England and Norway taking place in Spain. Three names on the roster that Lions fans may recognize in the Orlando City system included Thomas Williams, Alex Freeman, and Favian Loyola. It’s a great achievement in these young Lions’ careers and another huge step forward in their development as they gain experience on the international stage. It will be worth keeping an eye on these three in the future.

Results Around MLS

It was another full Saturday of MLS matches. In California, LAFC defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 at home with four goals in the first half alone. The New York Red Bulls defeated D.C. United 4-1. North of the border, Toronto FC defeated the Chicago Fire 3-2. In Montreal, the home side defeated FC Cincinnati 4-3 due in part to a Romell Quioto brace. The Columbus Crew defeated Atlanta United 2-1 on the road. Former Lion Dom Dwyer scored once again for Atlanta. The New England Revolution played the Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw in Foxborough.

Real Madrid Crowned UEFA Champions League Winners

Real Madrid and Liverpool clashed in Paris in the UEFA Champions League final and it was Los Blancos who emerged victorious 1-0 and claimed their 14th European title. The beginning of the match was delayed nearly 40 minutes due to security issues outside of the stadium. The hero for Real Madrid was Vinicius Junior, who scored in the 59th minute.

Free Kicks

Javier Otero, goalkeeper for Orlando City B, received his own MLS NEXT Pro player profile interview.

U.S. Men’s National Team call-up Djordje Mihailovic was injured in CF Montreal’s win.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were in attendance to watch their side’s 5-4 thriller defeat to Grimsby that had promotion on the line.

The Championship playoff final is today as Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield will battle for Premier League promotion. Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates shared his thoughts prior to the final.

That will do it for me this week. Enjoy the rest of your Memorial Day weekend and I will see you next time.