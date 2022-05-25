Orlando City had things going nicely on Sunday night until...well, you saw it. Referee Joe Dickerson decided to insert himself into the proceedings in the worst way possible and despite leading 2-0 in the second half, the Lions escaped Austin with a 2-2 draw and a pair of suspensions to carry into their next league game. Thanks Joe! We break down the game and the Dickerson decisions and select our Man of the Match.

The Orlando Pride split their results in a busy week, going to North Carolina and getting a 2-1 win but then flopping at home in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Red Stars. You’d probably accept a split entering the week but after the team’s best performance of the season, some old habits returned in a shoddy performance — especially in the first half — at home.

OCB hadn’t scored in four games so the Young Lions decided to make up for lost time, demolishing Inter Miami II by a six-pack, winning 6-0 at home. Perhaps the result, and Jack Lynn’s first-ever OCB hat trick, deserve more than a minute this week? You bet.

This week’s mailbag was a bit light. OK, it was completely empty this week, but that’s fine considering all we had to talk about. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

And we closed the show by giving our key match-ups and score predictions for tonight’s U.S. Open Cup meeting with Inter Miami and Saturday’s match-up against FC Dallas.

Here’s how No. 296 went down:

0:15 - Way more talk about Joe Dickerson than Joe Dickerson has ever deserved.

47:23 - The Pride were surprising in both matches in the past week, but for far different reasons.

1:04:05 - OCB, an empty mailbag, and prediction time.