 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLS: Orlando City SC at FC Dallas

2022 Match 14 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. FC Dallas

A collection of stories about the Lions’ 14th game of the 2022 MLS season as Orlando City hosts Dallas.

Contributors: Josh_Munsey, Ben_Miller, and Michael Citro
/ new

All of our content from Orlando City vs. FC Dallas can be found right here in our match stream.

3 Total Updates Since
May 25, 2022, 11:01am EDT