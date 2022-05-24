2022 Match 14 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. FC Dallas

All of our content from Orlando City vs. FC Dallas can be found right here in our match stream.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 25, 2022, 11:01am EDT
May 25, 2022, 11:01am EDT
-
May 27
Orlando City vs. FC Dallas: Scouting Report
A deep dive into upcoming Orlando City opponent FC Dallas.
-
May 27
Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. FC Dallas
Get caught up on FC Dallas ahead of the Lions’ clash with Oscar Pareja’s old team.
-
May 25
PawedCast 296: Austin Rewind, Pride Results & OCB
City got hosed, the Pride split results, and OCB romped.