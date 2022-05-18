Lion Links: 5/18/22

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope all is well with you down in Florida. It’s finally feeling like spring up here in Chicago and I’ve been keeping myself busy at work as summer is nearly here. Before we dive into today’s links, let’s all wish a happy birthday to Orlando City B midfielder Favian Loyola!

Silvester van der Water May Miss Rest of the Season

Orlando City winger Silvester van der Water has been out since his injury in the Lions’ home match against Charlotte FC back on April 30. Van der Water reportedly could be out for the rest of the 2022 MLS season due to a fracture and muscle damage in his leg.

NEWS: Sources close to the team have told me that #OrlandoCity FW Silvester van der Water has a fracture in his lower left leg.



That fracture, suffered on 4/30, also caused some damage to the muscle around it & due to that, the team fears he could miss the rest of the season. — Austin David (@AustinDavid22) May 17, 2022

Although the recent addition of Jake Mulraney gives the Lions some reinforcements at the position, it will be interesting to see if the club makes moves in the summer transfer window for more depth.

The Pride Face the Courage Tonight

The Orlando Pride are on a two-match unbeaten streak and will look to extend it to three as they hit the road to take on the North Carolina Courage. The Pride played to a 2-2 draw in their last match this past Saturday against the Kansas City Current at Exploria Stadium. The last time the Pride went three straight games without a loss was last season from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.

The Courage’s match against NJ/NY Gotham FC last week was postponed and they have not played since defeating the Washington Spirit on May 7 to win the NWSL Challenge Cup. Courage midfielder Debinha was the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup MVP and scored in five consecutive matches in the tournament. The Pride last played the Courage in the NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this year, with the Courage winning both match-ups against the Pride during the group stage.

Orlando City Academy Teams Make MLS NEXT Playoffs

Orlando City’s U-15 and U-17 academy teams have qualified for the MLS NEXT playoffs after winning their groups in the MLS NEXT Flex.

Our academy teams U17 and U15 made the @MLSNEXT playoffs once again. Congrats to coaches Javier Carrillo and Phil Gordon, director Marcelo Neveleff and all staff and players represented by this 3 names (only). Building and building. The future is purple. #VamosOrlando — Ricardo Moreira (@9ricardomoreira) May 17, 2022

The U-15 team went undefeated in its group, drawing against the Players Development Academy and winning against the Colorado Rapids and Atlanta United. The U-17 team also went undefeated, with a draw against BW Gottschee Academy and wins over Albion SC San Diego and Sockers FC. The playoffs will take place in Texas and last from June 25 to July 3. We wish both teams the best of luck.

MLS Salary Information Released

The MLS Players Association released its salary data for all players under an MLS contract. Forward Ercan Kara is the top earner for the Lions with a guaranteed compensation of $1.86 million. Mauricio Pereyra is the second-highest for Orlando at $1.34 million while Facundo Torres is third with $953,200. U22 Initiative midfielder Cesar Araujo, who joined this off-season and claimed a starting spot in Orlando’s crowded midfield, has a guaranteed compensation of $261,000.

The highest-paid player in the league is the Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri at $8.15 million. The LA Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was the second-highest earner at $6 million, with Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain third at $5.79 million, Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo fourth at $4.69 million, and New England Revolution forward Jozy Altidore fifth at $4.26 million.

Free Kicks

