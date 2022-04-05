The Orlando Pride announced that starting goalkeeper Erin McLeod has undergone a successful knee procedure and will be out for four to six weeks. The Canadian international required the procedure following the 1-0 loss to the North Carolina Courage, which kept her out of the previous two games.

According to the club, McLeod underwent an arthroscopic procedure on her right knee. The procedure was completed by Dr. Craig Mintzer, the club’s chief medical officer and head orthopedic surgeon at the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute in downtown Orlando.

McLeod joined the Pride ahead of the 2020 NWSL season. The 39-year-old goalkeeper backed up Ashlyn Harris last season, making six appearances, with five starts, and playing 473 minutes. She conceded seven goals while recording 16 saves and went 3-2-0 (W-L-D) in those games, which came during a period when Harris was injured.

Following the trade of Harris to NJ/NY Gotham FC, McLeod became the most likely starter heading into the 2022 NWSL season. She started the first two NWSL Challenge Cup games this year, a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit and the aforementioned loss to North Carolina. She only conceded once — from a penalty kick — in those two games and made seven saves.

With McLeod out, the Pride will lean on 27-year-old goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse. The English shot stopper joined the Pride in January from French D1 Feminine side Bordeaux and started the last two games. Her first Pride appearance resulted in a 1-0 loss to Gotham FC, when Midge Purce scored an 86th-minute goal to steal a point. She followed that up with a eight-save performance against the Spirit, but conceded four times in a 4-1 loss.

In addition to missing the final two Challenge Cup games against North Carolina and Gotham FC, McLeod could miss up to the first four regular season games. This includes match-ups with Gotham FC (May 1), Angel City FC (May 8), the Kansas City Current (May 14), and the Courage (May 18). If she misses six weeks, her first game back will likely be the team’s May 22 clash with the Chicago Red Stars at Exploria Stadium.

With McLeod out, the team’s backup goalkeeper will be Kaylie Collins, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft out of USC. Collins joined the team last season as a National Team Replacement Player when McLeod joined Canada at the Olympics. She was signed to a contract before the 2022 season on Feb. 17 as the team’s third goalkeeper but has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Pride.