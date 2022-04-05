2022 Match 7 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire

All of our content from Orlando City vs. the Chicago Fire can be found right here in our match stream.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 5, 2022, 11:30am EDT
Apr 5, 2022, 11:30am EDT
-
April 7
Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire: Inside the Numbers
A statistical analysis of Orlando City and the Chicago Fire.
-
April 6
PawedCast 289: LAFC/Pride Rewinds & Chicago Preview
The Lions have to get their home field figured out and they’ll need to do it without Antonio Carlos for a while.
-
April 5
Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire: Three Things to Watch
A look at Chicago’s strengths and how Orlando City can deal with them.