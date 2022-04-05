 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Orlando City SC v Chicago Fire FC

2022 Match 7 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire

A collection of stories about the Lions’ seventh game of the 2022 MLS season as Orlando City hosts the Fire.

Contributors: Josh_Munsey, Michael Citro, and Michael_Rice
All of our content from Orlando City vs. the Chicago Fire can be found right here in our match stream.

3 Total Updates Since
Apr 5, 2022, 11:30am EDT