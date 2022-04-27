Orlando City waited exactly one week after Easter to lay an egg. The Lions played easily their worst game of the year so far when the New York Red Bulls visited Exploria Stadium on Sunday, mustering only three lousy shot attempts and getting none of them on target. Orlando City was lethargic, lacked any kind of passing precision, and couldn’t find a way past, through, or over New York.

But it wasn’t an entirely bad week for the Lions. City opened up its 2022 U.S. Open Cup play with a 2-1 win over its I-4 Derby rivals, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, on Wednesday. The Lions needed about half an hour to figure out Tampa’s scheme and then some much-needed halftime adjustments allowed Orlando to dominate the second half.

We break down both matches and make our Man of the Match selections. And we discuss the Lions’ draw for the USOC fourth round.

Kaylie Collins of the Orlando Pride made her debut with the club in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Gotham FC. The only goal she allowed was on a Kristie Mewis penalty. Kaylie celebrated that achievement by joining us on the PawedCast to tell us about her experience this past weekend, facing a Mewis penalty, the transition from Marc Skinner to Becky Burleigh to Amanda Cromwell, and the team’s mindset entering the NWSL regular season.

After that, we broke down the Pride’s draw at Gotham and overall Challenge Cup performance, and we discussed the NWSL side’s recently announced match at Daytona International Speedway in July. We also touched on OCB’s scoreless draw against New England Revolution II on Sunday in the second game of the double-header. The Young Lions were outplayed but were able to grind out a result and add a second point by way of their second penalty shootout win of the year.

This week’s mailbag was quite full again. Listeners wanted to know if Orlando City will ever stop getting fouled in the attack and if the Lions kept their receipt for Gaston Gonzalez, among other topics. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

And we closed the show by giving our key match-ups and score predictions for Saturday’s first-ever meeting with Charlotte FC.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 292 went down:

0:15 - Orlando City won one and lost one, and the loss was a pretty ugly one that we never want to see again.

34:45 - Kaylie Collins joins us to tell us about her experience on Saturday at Gotham as she faced her former mentor, Ashlyn Harris.

53:52 - Our Pride-Gotham breakdown, OCB wins another penalty shootout, our mailbag overflows, and our key match-ups and score predictions for Charlotte.