Orlando City was completely outplayed by the New York Red Bulls this weekend in a 3-0 loss. It was the team’s third loss in six home games this year, and the worst performance by the team this season.

Here’s how I saw Orlando City’s individual performances.

Starters

GK, Pedro Gallese, 5.5 — The Peruvian international has had an excellent season so far this year, recording five clean sheets. This game was the second time he’s given up at least three goals, with the other being a 4-2 loss to LAFC. One of Gallese’s three saves occurred just before the half on Ashley Fletcher’s effort that appeared to be going in. It was an excellent stop that kept the game at 1-0, but a poor defensive and offensive effort resulted in the Red Bulls running away with the game. In terms of distribution, Gallese had 27 passes at an 81% success rate and was accurate on five of his 10 long balls. The goals weren’t all Gallese’s fault, but conceding three times is not a game Gallese will want to remember.

D, Joao Moutinho, 5 — While Moutinho wasn’t at his best, he did get involved in the attack. He completed 76.5% of his 34 passes, including a key pass, and completed one of his two crosses. However, too often Moutinho pulled the ball back after beating a man, forcing him to beat the same player again. That resulted in the team losing possession on multiple occasions in a bad position. Defensively, the left back had six tackles, one blocked shot, and committed one foul.

D, Rodrigo Schlegel, 5.5 - Schlegel was the most active of the Orlando City defenders in this game. He led the team with three interceptions, two blocked shots, and 12 clearances while also adding four tackles. Additionally, Schlegel was second on the team with 80 touches, completed 80.7% of his 57 passes, had a key pass, and even got a shot off late that went just wide of goal. However, he and Jansson were at fault for the second goal, losing their men on the counter.

D, Robin Jansson, 5 — A regular starter for Orlando City, Jansson wasn’t quite as effective defensively as Schlegel but was better attacking. The Swede had one tackle, three interceptions, five clearances, and one blocked shot. He was also good going forward, completing 92.2% of his 51 passes, including an excellent long ball late in the game. However, he lost his man on the second goal, largely being at fault.

D, Ruan, 4.5 — Ruan is often one of the most effective players for Orlando City but wasn’t as involved in this one. He only completed 71.1% of his 38 passes and one of his two crosses. Defensively, Ruan didn’t have any tackles, blocked shots, or interceptions, and only had two clearances. Overall, it was one of the least impactful games for the Brazilian since joining Orlando City.

MF, Cesar Araujo, 5.5 (MotM) — Araujo lined up in his usual position right in front of the back four. He was involved in the defensive effort, recording three tackles, one interception, two clearances, and one blocked shot. Going forward, the Uruguayan had a team-high 83 touches and completed 95.3% of his 64 passes, although he didn’t have any key passes.

MF, Junior Urso, 4.5 — Urso is usually a key part of the Orlando City attack, providing a link between the defense and midfield. He wasn’t as involved in this game as he usually is, completing 78.3% of only 23 passes. He didn’t have much of a defensive impact either, ending his 45 minutes of action with one tackle, one interception, and two clearances.

MF, Facundo Torres, 4 — Like many Orlando City players, Torres wasn’t very effective in this game. The attacker completed 80% of his 30 passes and failed to complete his lone cross. He also didn’t take any shots and didn’t have any key passes.

MF, Mauricio Pereyra, 4 — The Orlando City attack usually goes through the team’s captain, but Pereyra wasn’t very good in this one. He only completed 72.7% of his 55 passes and didn’t have any key passes. He attempted three crosses but none reached their target. Like Torres, Pereyra didn’t have any shots in the match.

MF, Alexandre Pato, 4 — It’s hard to give Pato such a low grade, but this was unquestionably his worst game this year. Usually one of the Lions’ biggest threats offensively, Pato was non-existent in this one. The Brazilian only had 22 touches and completed 42.6% of his 13 passes in 45 minutes of play. His one cross was quality but didn’t connect with Ercan Kara and he didn’t take any shots. Pato did have one interception and clearance but it was an overall poor performance.

FW, Ercan Kara, 4.5 — The role of a striker is to create chances and score goals. Kara did neither in this game. He has one of the team’s three shots and didn’t come close to scoring. The Austrian only completed 64.3% of his 14 passes and none were considered key passes. He did help out a little defensively, recording two tackles and a clearance, but it was a rough showing by Kara.

Substitutes

DF, Thomas Williams (46’), 5 — The 17-year-old Homegrown Player played the whole second half. It was the most MLS minutes for Williams since joining the first team. Williams’ only defensive statistic was one tackle. He completed 79.2% of his 24 passes but none were key passes. He had one poor turnover while trying to take on a man 1-v-1 near midfield that could have cost Orlando a goal.

MF, Benji Michel, (46’), 4.5 — Michel came on at halftime to provide some speed and spread out a New York defense that was clogging the middle of the field. However, he found it difficult to get into the game, completing 90% of just 10 passes, recording 15 touches, and not taking any shots.

MF, Sebas Mendez (82’), N/A — Mendez came on late to help stabilize the team, though the result was pretty much guaranteed. Mendez did nothing defensively and didn’t create anything offensively, but did complete all 11 passes, which accounted for all of his touches. With only eight minutes of playing time (plus stoppage) there wasn’t enough time for him to earn a grade.

FW, Silvester van der Water (82’), N/A — Like Mendez, Van der Water came on late as the Lions looked to get something from the game. However, like pretty much everyone else, he was unsuccessful. The forward completed his only pass and had one unsuccessful cross. But he didn’t get any shots off and committed a foul in his limited appearance.

FW, Jack Lynn (88’), N/A — This game gave Orlando City Head Coach Oscar Pareja an opportunity to give Lynn his senior team debut. The rookie was drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft and has been playing this year for OCB. He was only on for a few minutes and only had two touches.

This is how I saw Orlando City’s 3-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls. Let us know what you thought of the players and make sure to vote for your Man of the Match below.