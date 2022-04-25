Lion Links: 4/25/22

Happy Monday, Mane Landers. It’s hard for a soccer team to perform worse than Orlando City did yesterday. That’s in the past, though. The Lions now have to pick themselves up off the ground, learn from the loss, and do the work in training. Let’s get to the links.

Lions Shut Out at Home in Loss

Orlando City offered its worst performance of the season in a 3-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls yesterday at Exploria Stadium. The Lions mustered just three shots and none were on target. The Red Bulls became the third-ever MLS team to win their first four away matches of the season and snapped Orlando City’s three-game winning streak in all competitions. The Red Bulls leapfrogged Orlando City to move into second place in the Eastern Conference. Be sure to check back later today for our five takeaways from the match, as well as our player grades.

OCB Wins Penalty Shootout Against Revolution II

Playing in Exploria Stadium, Orlando City B drew 0-0 with New England Revolution II and then won the penalty shootout for an additional point. It was the Young Lions’ third straight match without a goal, but they shut out the opposition and won their second shootout this season. Goalkeeper Javier Otero made great saves throughout the match, including after OCB was reduced to 10 men following a second yellow card to Erick Gunera-Calix. In the shootout, four OCB players converted their kicks while two Revolution II players sent their efforts over the crossbar as Orlando won, 4-3. OCB’s next match will be on the road as it takes on Rochester New York FC on Friday.

Sunday’s MLS Results

Inter Miami CF beat Atlanta United 2-1 yesterday to earn its club-record fourth straight win across all competitions. After a goal and an assist in the match, Wolverhampton loanee Leonardo Campana now has six goals in nine appearances across all competitions for the Herons. LAFC scored twice in the second half to come from behind to take down FC Cincinnati 2-1 and reclaim its early Supporters’ Shield lead from Austin FC. After scoring six times against Real Salt Lake last week, New York City FC put five more goals on the board to erase an early 2-0 deficit and outlast Toronto FC, 5-4.

Americans Score in Club Action

Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team were likely happy to see American midfielder Brenden Aaronson return from a knee injury that sidelined him for six weeks. Aaronson scored on a penalty kick to help Red Bull Salzburg win 5-0 over Austria Vienna and claim its ninth straight Austrian Bundesliga title. In English Premier League action, American attacker Christian Pulisic saved the day for Chelsea with a 90th-minute goal to give his team a 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Free Kicks

A report hinted that the Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC will play in the Daytona Soccer Fest, which is expected after a media advisory was sent out last week.

Reporting with @AustinDavid22: Hearing #PrideOfOrlando and #RacingLou will participate in the Daytona Soccer Fest, happening July 4th weekend.



An official announcement, with details of the match, coming Tuesday. #NWSL — Mike Gramajo (@byMikeGramajo) April 25, 2022

That’s all for me, Mane Landers. Have a great week. As always, vamos Orlando!