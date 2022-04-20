Orlando City kept up its solid road form this past weekend with a 2-0 win over the Crew in Columbus. It was a standout performance for the Lions, particularly Rodrigo Schlegel — who opened his MLS account — and Facundo Torres, who was influential on both Orlando goals. We broke down the match and ranted a bit about Schlegel getting snubbed for MLS Team of the Week. We also selected our Man of the Match, which was unanimous.

Orlando City will host Arsenal in a midseason friendly — the club’s first since 2016. The Lions will be in heavy fixture congestion in July, so it will be interesting to see how Oscar Pareja sets his team up to battle a club that’s known throughout the world.

The Pride set a dubious NWSL record this weekend by conceding not once, not twice, but thrice inside the first nine minutes of their match against the North Carolina Courage. Orlando showed good fight to pull back within 3-2 with half an hour to play but the Pride could get no further. Darian Jenkins was a bright spot for Orlando with a brace, but it’s been a dismal Challenge Cup for the club.

OCB lost its second straight 2-0 match on the road — this time at Columbus Crew 2. The Young Lions have a lot to learn about life on the road and will try to bounce back at home on Sunday as they’ll play New England Revolution II following the Lions’ game against the New York Red Bulls.

This week’s mailbag was quite full, and we answered a question about Gaston Gonzalez, only to find out after recording that the young Argentine player hurt his knee while playing for Union Santa Fe. We hate when that happens. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

And we closed the show by giving our key match-ups and score predictions for tonight’s match vs. the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Sunday’s game against the Red Bulls.

