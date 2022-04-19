All of our content from Orlando City vs. the New York Red Bulls can be found right here in our match stream.
Apr 20, 2022, 11:01am EDT
April 22
Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls: Scouting Report
A deep dive into the Lions’ upcoming MLS opponent, the New York Red Bulls.
April 22
Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls
Get all of the insider info on Orlando City’s next opponents from someone who knows them best.
April 21
Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls: Three Keys to Victory
What does Orlando City need to do to earn all three points at Exploria Stadium against the New York Red Bulls this Sunday?
April 20
PawedCast 291: Crew Rewind, I-4 Rivalry, NYRB Preview & More
It’s an Orlando City double match week and the return of an old rivalry.