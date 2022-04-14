Orlando City got back in the win column at home on Saturday afternoon with a victory over the Chicago Fire. The Lions should have scored more goals, and we all would have enjoyed it more if they had, but in the end, the team is creating scoring opportunities and it seems only a matter of time before they start putting crooked numbers on the board more often — provided Orlando can continue to create those chances. Dave Rohe and I broke down the win over the Fire, the sending off that made things a little easier, and Ercan Kara’s first career MLS goal. We also discussed Antonio Carlos’ injury, Alexandre Pato making the Team of the Week bench, and our Man of the Match picks.

We also talked about the upcoming U.S. Open Cup match-up against Tampa Bay, that game’s move to Exploria Stadium, and why people really should put their money where their mouth is and get themselves to the stadium for this match.

Joining us to give us the insider’s view of the I-4 Derby is none other than club legend Miguel Gallardo. The Orlando City broadcast analyst and club ambassador returned to the show and talked about what the rivalry meant and whether the change of venues matters, and he even spoke a bit about this Saturday’s match against the Columbus Crew.

The Pride were off this past weekend but Gunny Jonsdottir fared well in international play and we have a new goal song we’d like the club to break out whenever she scores a goal for Orlando. OCB lost for the first time in 2022 and it wasn’t all that pretty. And the USWNT dominated an obviously overmatched Uzbekistan — twice — despite playing a lot of younger players.

This week’s mailbag was interested in the English Premier League. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

And we closed the show by giving our key match-ups and score predictions for Saturday’s match at the Columbus Crew.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

